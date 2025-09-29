Dentists Can Now Print Crowns in 10 Minutes Thanks to PioNext Mini Dental 3D Printer

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer PioCreat has introduced a new addition to its 3D printing portfolio with the launch of the PioNext Mini at the Moscow International Dental Exhibition last week.

Having been called “one of the most influential in the industry,” the event gathered dental professionals and manufacturers from around the world to highlight advances in equipment, digital solutions, and clinical practice. Against that backdrop, the PioNext Mini drew notice as a compact device aimed at streamlining chairside workflows.

The PioNext Mini Dental 3D printer. Photo via PioCreat.

Rather than requiring multiple pieces of equipment, the Mini combines printing and curing functions in a single unit. Its suitcase-style frame measures 200 x 170 x 230 mm, a scale that makes it both portable and practical for clinics where space is limited. With this design, dentists are able to produce restorations such as crowns, bridges, veneers, and inlays directly in the clinic, shortening the wait for patients and reducing reliance on outside labs.

“We see the PioNext Mini as more than just another printer,” said Fred Liu, Founder of PioCreat. “Our goal was to design a tool that can genuinely change how clinics operate on a daily basis. By giving dentists the ability to handle restorative work immediately and with confidence, we’re trying to remove the barriers that have kept chairside 3D printing from becoming a routine part of practice.”

A visitor interacting with PioCreat’s team displaying PioNext Mini dental 3D printer. Photo via PioCreat.

“Innovation Driving the Future of Dentistry”

During demonstrations, the Shenzhen-based manufacturer emphasized the balance of speed and precision. At a resolution of 0.1 mm, the 3D printer can deliver a ceramic crown in roughly ten minutes, while other common restorative applications take less than half an hour. The company noted that such accuracy supports fine detail, which is essential for both fit and aesthetics in dental work.

To broaden its applications, the PioNext Mini can also be equipped with an LD resin vat. This feature enables the production of clear aligners and splints that emerge with smooth, translucent surfaces, often ready for use without the need for additional polishing. For clinicians, that capability represents not only an expansion of what can be produced in-house but also a reduction in manual finishing work.

3D printed dental models by PioCreat. Photo via PioCreat.

Visitors at the exhibition crowded around live demonstrations of the printer, remarking on its compact build and integrated process. Many engaged in conversations with the PioCreat team about how such a system might fit into daily practice. The Mini was displayed alongside the company’s other models, presenting it as part of a wider digital ecosystem rather than a standalone product.

PioCreat’s booth at the Moscow International Dental Exhibition. Photo via PioCreat

For PioCreat, the debut of the PioNext Mini underscores its ambition to make digital dentistry more accessible and efficient. The manufacturer pointed to future collaborations with industry partners as a way to broaden applications and accelerate development of new solutions.

Technical specifications and pricing

Want to learn more about PioCreat Mini? Interested readers can visit the official website

Printing technology LCD Printing size 80 x 70 x 80mm Machine size 200 x 170 x 230mm XY axis accuracy 18um Z axis accuracy 0.01mm Layer thickness 0.01-0.1mm Slicer Piocreat Box/CHITUBOX Dental Connectivity USB, WIFI

Featured image shows the PioNext Mini Dental 3D printer. Photo via PioCreat.