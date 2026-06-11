3D Platforms

DEEP Manufacturing and Fortius Metals target production-scale multi-material WAAM

Synchronized multi-robot wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) system. Photo via DEEP Manufacturing.
Rodolfo Hernandez

Rodolfo Hernández is a writer and technical specialist with a background in electronics engineering and a deep interest in additive manufacturing. Rodolfo is most interested in the science behind technologies and how they are integrated into society.

Previous Article
Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark Unite Under New AM Alliance
No Newer Articles