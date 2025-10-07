DEEP Manufacturing Achieves Full DNV Approval for Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing

DEEP Manufacturing, a company specializing in large-scale additive manufacturing (AM), has received full Approval of Manufacture (AoM) from classification society DNV.

This builds on DEEP Manufacturing’s earlier Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV Maritime. The approval covers Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) production for pressure vessels, pressure vessels for human occupancy, and hull structures and equipment. DNV’s AoM program evaluates a manufacturer’s ability to consistently produce materials and products according to specifications and rule requirements.

Peter Richards, CEO of DEEP Manufacturing, described the certification as a landmark achievement for the company. “Being one of the few manufacturers globally, and the only in Europe, to secure this level of approval demonstrates both the maturity of our technology and the trust placed in our processes. It proves that DEEP Manufacturing is ready to deliver large, safety-critical WAAM components to the highest standards.”

Six WAAM systems operating in synchronization. Image via DEEP Manufacturing.

Thorsten Lohmann, Head of Materials & Welding at DNV Maritime, said “we are very pleased to award this new AoM for WAAM to DEEP Manufacturing. This recognition is built on a productive and longstanding cooperation, and we thank DEEP Manufacturing for their trust and choosing DNV as their classification partner.”

Industry Impact and Outlook

DEEP Manufacturing explained that the certification demonstrates that Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing can meet established international safety and quality standards. This approval may support wider use of WAAM components in offshore, maritime, and subsea sectors where reliability is important.

“We are entering a new era of manufacturing for the offshore, maritime, and energy industries, and our focus is on helping customers embrace innovation and build more adaptable, resilient operations. This milestone marks a tipping point for the industry—the moment to fully unlock the advantages that Additive Manufacturing can deliver,” said Richards.

DEEP’s multi-arm technology. Image via DEEP Manufacturing.

Advances in WAAM Target Both Small-Scale Precision and Industrial Applications

In July, Nurol Makina, an armored vehicles producer, and MetalWorm, a robotic additive manufacturing specialist, collaborated to successfully produce a key armored vehicle component using WAAM technology. The part met all required standards after rigorous laboratory and field testing, demonstrating WAAM’s potential as an alternative manufacturing method for defense applications.

In 2022, a team of researchers from NOVA University Lisbon developed a new form of WAAM that’s specifically designed for small parts and fine feature details. Named µ-WAAM, the high-precision 3D printing technology utilizes metal wire materials with a diameter of just 250µm. It aims to offer both precision and print speed, combining the resolution of powder bed fusion (PBF) with the deposition rates and material efficiency of traditional WAAM.

Elsewhere, German developer and provider of 3DMP metal 3D printers and technology provider GEFERTEC introduced its novel arc80X series, aiming to meet the growing demand for larger-scale 3D metal printing using WAAM. The GEFERTEC’s arc80X series combines metal inert gas welding with specialized CAM software and Sinumerik control architecture. The process offers high build rates and cost-effective material handling, making it suitable for industrial applications such as turbine component production in the energy sector.

Featured image shows Six WAAM systems operating in synchronization. Image via DEEP Manufacturing.