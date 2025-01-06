December 2024 3D Printing Industry Review: Key Updates and Breakthroughs

December 2024 closed the year with a reaffirmation of additive manufacturing’s resilience and adaptability. Industry leaders navigated strategic divestments, contested shareholder battles, and renewed commitments to next-generation R&D. Breakthrough demonstrations—such as the first in-flight linear aerospike engine test—ran alongside expansions in enterprise services and the revival of a high-profile 3D printing startup. The 3D Printing Industry Awards punctuated the month’s developments with a broad embrace of hardware, software, materials, and community advocacy, signaling that the sector’s evolutionary trajectory remains robust. Amid economic headwinds and operational realignments, optimism for 2025 is rising, with multiple segments poised to rebound, advanced technology platforms set to flourish, and new collaborations continuing to reshape how 3D printing intersects with traditional manufacturing ecosystems.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards: Celebrating Innovation and Leadership

The annual 3D Printing Industry Awards concluded with the announcement of winners and honorable mentions across various categories, celebrating the breadth and innovation within the AM landscape. Selected by both industry readers and the 3D Printing Industry (3DPI) Expert Committee, the awards highlighted achievements spanning desktop solutions to industrial applications.

Divergent 3D emerged as the 3D Designer of the Year, recognized for its innovative work in optimized heat exchangers, exemplifying advanced design capabilities in AM. The Honorable Mention went to Andreas Vlahinos for his work on optimized heat exchangers, further underscoring the significance of efficient thermal management in modern manufacturing processes.

In the 3D Scanning or Metrology Company category, Shining3D took the top honor, commended for its high-resolution scanning solutions that have enhanced quality assurance across multiple industries. Artec 3D received an honorable mention, acknowledging its contributions to advancing metrological technologies.

The Academic, Research Team, or Project accolade was awarded to the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP), celebrating a decade of pioneering research and collaboration with industrial partners to develop smarter and more reliable AM systems. ADAPT Center at Colorado School of Mines was recognized with an honorable mention for its innovative research in additive manufacturing.

In the Aerospace, Space, or Defense Application category, NASA JPL in collaboration with REM Surface Engineering won for their development of powder bed fusion (PBF-LB/Ti-6Al-4V) crush lattices for the Mars Sample Return Mission. Dr. Ryan T. Watkins of NASA JPL highlighted the project’s significance, emphasizing the integration of open-source lattice design software and novel chemical etching processes to achieve ultra-low density crushable structures. Sintavia received an honorable mention for its contributions to next-generation hypersonic propulsion through AM, demonstrating the technology’s versatility in high-performance applications.

Duann Scott, Director of the 3MF Consortium, was honored as the Community Advocate of the Year, recognized for his efforts in nurturing the AM community through initiatives like the CDFAM Computational Design Symposium. Teula Bradshaw of the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation received an honorable mention for her work in empowering neurodiverse engineers and makers, reflecting the industry’s commitment to inclusivity and diverse talent.

Autodesk was named Company of the Year (Enterprise), lauded for democratizing 3D design through platforms like Fusion 360, which have made AM more accessible to mainstream manufacturing. In the Company of the Year (Personal) category, Bambu Lab secured the award for its consumer-friendly multi-color 3D printers, specifically the A1 & AMS models, which also won Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year. Nadia Yaakoubi, Head of PR and Communications at Bambu Lab, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the company’s dedication to making reliable and high-performance 3D printing accessible to a broader audience. Prusa Research took the honorable mention in the same category, recognized for its continued impact on desktop 3D printing at a personal-user scale.

In the Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year category, Bambu Lab’s A1 & AMS again took the top spot for its user-friendly design and multi-material capabilities. Prusa Research XL secured the honorable mention, reflecting its achievements in producing a larger build volume FFF printer equipped with advanced features such as multi-tool upgrade options and robust extruders.

Formlabs claimed Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year with the Form 4, praised for its speed, reliability, and affordability in resin-based printing. Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra received an honorable mention, acknowledging its advancements in non-Fused Filament Fabrication (non-FFF) technologies.

In the Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals) category, Meltio won with the M600 model, recognized for its innovative Wire-Laser Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology, which promises mass adoption in machine shops by addressing global manufacturing challenges such as lead times and supply chain dependencies. EOS M290 earned an honorable mention, highlighting its role in advancing metal additive manufacturing.

EOS also secured the Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Polymers) award with the FORMIGA P 110 FDR, noted for its fine detail capabilities and production efficiency. Axtra3D Lumia X1 was acknowledged with an honorable mention, commending its Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) technology that bridges laser-based SLA and projector-based DLP systems for enhanced production quality.

MIT 3D Printed Glass Bricks were awarded Innovation of the Year, showcasing the potential of AM in creating advanced materials with unique properties. xolo Volumetric 3D printing received an honorable mention, recognizing its contributions to volumetric printing techniques.

In the Material Company of the Year category, Metal Powder Works triumphed for its consistent, high-quality metal powders, which are crucial for reliable AM processes. 6K Additive was received an honorable mention for its sustainability efforts, particularly in recycling refractory metals like tungsten and cobalt.

Stryker’s Infinity Total Ankle System won in the Medical Dental or Healthcare Application category, illustrating the impact of AM in developing advanced medical implants. Lithoz & Profactor INKplant received an honorable mention for their first ceramic jaw implant, further emphasizing the technology’s role in medical advancements.

In the Mobility or Energy Application category, General Motors was recognized for the Cadillac Celestiq EV, which incorporates over 100 3D printed components, highlighting the integration of AM in automotive production. Oak Ridge National Lab & DoE earned an honorable mention for their work on hydropower generation with Rapid RUNNERS, demonstrating AM’s versatility in energy applications.

Orca Slicer was named Software Tool or Company of the Year, applauded for its contributions to open-source slicing software that enhances accessibility and functionality for a wide range of 3D printers. nTop received an honorable mention, recognizing its advanced software solutions in generative design.

Hyphen Innovations was awarded Start-up of the Year, acknowledged for its impactful work in aerospace additive manufacturing, particularly in critical aircraft engine parts. 3D Spark received an honorable mention, commending its innovative approaches in the AM space.

Finally, 6K Additive secured the Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing award, celebrated for its commitment to zero material waste and the development of sustainable metal powders. WASP & United Nations received an honorable mention, highlighting their collaborative efforts in sustainable AM practices.

Aerospace

Outside the awards spotlight, Germany’s POLARIS Spaceplanes carried out the maiden test of its 3D printed aerospike engine aboard the five-meter-long MIRA II demonstrator. Following the crash of its earlier MIRA in May 2024, POLARIS refined the design and mounted two lighter aerospike engines manufactured by AM Global. MIRA II successfully completed a brief but significant three-second in-flight burn, solidifying what the company calls the first real-world demonstration of a linear aerospike engine.

This design deviates from standard bell nozzles, potentially improving performance at varying altitudes. Although a small fuel leak led to the loss of a hatch during the flight, MIRA II landed safely, allowing POLARIS to gather performance data on low chamber pressure operations. The company plans further testing, culminating in a full-scale Aurora spaceplane by 2028.

A digital rendering of POLARIS Spaceplanes future aerospike-powered vehicle. Image via POLARIS Spaceplanes.



Market and Financial Developments

December saw new data from CONTEXT indicated cautious optimism in 3D printer shipments after a challenging year, marked by high interest rates, reduced capital expenditure, and weakness in industrial polymer 3D printing. Midrange and professional 3D printer shipments dipped significantly in early 2024, yet the entry-level segment costing less than $2,500 continued to grow, buoyed by demand for models from Bambu Lab and other Shenzhen-based manufacturers. Vice President of Global Analysis at CONTEXT, Chris Connery, cited cooling inflation and declining interest rates as drivers of renewed investment in 2025. Metal 3D printers, particularly laser powder bed fusion systems aimed at Chinese markets, are predicted to lead a 15% rebound in the industrial sector by the second half of next year.

The CONTEXT logo. Image via CONTEXT

Investor activism continued at Nano Dimension’s 2024 Annual General Meeting, where Murchinson Ltd. succeeded in removing CEO Yoav Stern from the Board, and terminating his role as CEO. Murchinson also removed board member Michael X. Garrett and installed two of its own nominees, intensifying the ongoing confrontation around Nano Dimension’s strategy. Murchinson has repeatedly criticized Stern’s expansionary tactics, notably proposed acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged, labeling them overpriced.

By the close of 2024, multiple court rulings had validated earlier Murchinson-led shareholder meetings that removed incumbent directors and pressed for a simpler de-classified board structure. While that measure failed to pass with the required 70% majority this month, Murchinson claims it achieved over 67% support, calling for the board’s immediate cooperation. Ultimately, Nano Dimension now faces a scenario in which additional Murchinson nominees could further sway decisions on acquisitions and corporate direction.

Yoav Stern (left) and Julien Lederman (right): Leadership transition at Nano Dimension. Photo via Nano Dimension.

December also saw 3D Systems undergo a strategic realignment by selling its Geomagic software suite to Hexagon for $123 million. The Geomagic brand includes Design X for reverse engineering, Control X for inspection, Freeform for intricate modeling, and more. In explaining the decision, CEO Jeffrey Graves stressed that the company’s future growth lies in high-volume polymer and metal printing ecosystems driven by 3D Sprint, 3DXpert, and Oqton—platforms integral to advanced digital workflows. While Geomagic has historically been recognized for scanning and mesh-processing solutions, 3D Systems expects the portfolio to flourish under Hexagon, a firm that sees 3D scanning and CAD bridging as essential to its design and simulation capabilities.

Geomagic Design X software. Image via 3D Systems.

Company Resurgence and Acquisitions While 3D Systems refocused software lines, Shapeways emerged from a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process to recapture its position in digital manufacturing. Led by two of its original co-founders plus a dedicated Eindhoven-based team, the company leveraged a profitable Dutch subsidiary and WVS International Inc. to preserve the Shapeways brand, production facility, and website. Because the trustee could not transfer user intellectual property, the marketplace structure from before is effectively gone.

Shapeways has been reestablishing core functionalities: users can once again upload designs for printing on a professional production line, with an eye toward reactivating e-commerce integrations such as Etsy and Shopify. Days after this relaunch, Shapeways acquired the Thangs 3D sharing platform, which features over 24 million printable models and advanced IP scanning from Physna. By combining the new Thangs 3D Inc. with Shapeways’ digital manufacturing capacity, CEO Marleen Vogelaar believes the result should surpass the defunct Shapeways marketplace. Thangs will focus on consumer and creator needs, while Shapeways pivots toward professional and industrial solutions.

The iconic Shapeways logo. Photo via Shapeways.

Siemens, meanwhile, continued expanding its additive manufacturing portfolio on Xcelerator Marketplace with an array of new products showcased at Formnext 2024. VLM Robotics presented the CALYPSO system, a large-scale, mobile robotic solution that integrates Siemens’ Sinumerik One CNC platform for hybrid manufacturing. LEAM Technologies introduced a light-based welding approach for large format additive manufacturing, suitable for high-strength materials encountered in defense and energy environments.

At Formnext, VLM Robotics presented a fully automated autonomous mobile robot solution based on Sinumerik One, Sinumerik CNC Robotics, and Simove. Photo via Siemens.

In a similar collaborative spirit, the state-owned energy corporation Petrobras launched LABi3D at its Rio de Janeiro research center. Operated in partnership with 3DCRIAR under a 3D as a Service model, LABi3D aims to produce polymer components for on-demand spare parts, tooling, and engineering solutions. The lab features technologies from Formlabs (Fuse 1+ for SLS), Ultimaker, and miniFactory Ultra 2, enabling advanced materials such as PEEK. The initiative aligns with Petrobras’ emphasis on logistical independence, cutting down lead times for offshore repairs and operational demands. This model stands as a case study for other industries seeking integrated AM solutions that revolve around remote or harsh environments.

Petrobras’s Cenpes research center. Photo via 3DCRIAR.

Remembering Sir David McMurtry and the Renishaw Legacy

December ended on a solemn note with the passing of Renishaw’s Co-founder, Sir David McMurtry, at age 84. Widely recognized as the inventor of the 3D touch-trigger probe, McMurtry held over 200 patents. He launched Renishaw in 1973 along with John Deere, initially to commercialize the measurement technology for Concorde engines. Over the decades, Renishaw diversified into neurosurgery, automation, and 3D printing. Tributes highlighted the “truly visionary” nature of McMurtry’s innovations, which have become standard in metrology and quality control for manufacturing. In addition to many industry accolades, he received a knighthood in 2001 for “services to Design and Innovation.” Renishaw described him as a mentor to generations of engineers and a pivotal figure in shaping modern manufacturing processes.

Sir David McMurtry. Photo via Renishaw.

