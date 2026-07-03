Education

Dassault Systèmes Opens 16th AAKRUTI Competition to Innovators Globally

AAKRUTI Alumni. Photo via AAKRUTI Alumni.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

Previous Article
Sinterit’s 3D Printing Academy Makes Serious Manufacturing Education Free and Accessible
No Newer Articles