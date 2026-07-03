Dassault Systèmes Opens 16th AAKRUTI Competition to Innovators Globally

French multinational software company Dassault Systèmes has kicked off the 16th edition of AAKRUTI, its international design and innovation contest for students. The 2026–27 cycle asks participants to develop projects within four thematic tracks chosen to mirror pressing worldwide concerns: robotics, challenges facing local communities, healthcare, and mobility. Entrants are expected to apply engineering fundamentals and design-thinking methods to produce solutions with tangible, measurable outcomes, working with the company’s 3DEXPERIENCE platform and SOLIDWORKS software throughout the process.

“AAKRUTI started with a simple belief that students everywhere have incredible ideas if we give them the right platform, tools and encouragement. What inspires us most is seeing young innovators take on real problems with creativity, passion, and purpose. From a small initiative to a global movement across 37-plus countries, AAKRUTI has become a place where students turn ideas into solutions that can truly make a difference,” said Suchit Jain, Vice President, Strategy, Dassault Systèmes.

AAKRUTI Alumni. Photo via AAKRUTI Alumni.

Bigger Rewards and a Pathway to Professional Credentials

This edition brings a notable expansion of what winners and participants can take home. The prize pool now stands at $20,000 in cash, complemented by SOLIDWORKS licenses for the top entries. Beyond the podium, every participant gains entry to Dassault Systèmes’ design ecosystem, which includes software licenses, access to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for simulation and hands-on practice, and the chance to earn industry-recognized credentials such as the CSWA and CSWP certifications.

The scale of this investment is considerable: the company estimates it channels close to $1 million annually into the program through certifications, licenses, and awards. During the previous cycle alone, more than 2,000 certifications were issued, representing roughly $396,000 in upskilling value for students.

Since the competition’s launch, upwards of 75,000 students representing over 1,000 educational institutions across 37 countries have taken part. The initiative has also shown its relevance to employers, according to recent survey data, some 500 former participants and winners now hold positions at major global organizations.

The current edition will conclude with a Global Finale staged at 3DEXPERIENCE World 2027 in Nashville, where finalists will present their work before an international audience.

Building Tomorrow’s Engineering Workforce Through Competition

AAKRUTI sits at the heart of Dassault Systèmes’ long-term talent strategy, which treats education not as philanthropy but as a pipeline. By putting its 3DEXPERIENCE platform and SOLIDWORKS tools into students’ hands early, and pairing them with industry credentials like the CSWA and CSWP, the company is addressing a persistent gap between academic training and the digital design skills employers actually demand.

This model has precedent among design and manufacturing technology firms. Stratasys has run its Extreme Redesign 3D Printing Challenge for well over a decade, inviting middle school, high school and college students worldwide to submit innovative product designs or redesigns for a chance at scholarships, and the contest has awarded over $140,000 in scholarships since its launch.

Trade bodies have pursued the same logic to shore up talent shortages. The UK’s Manufacturing Technologies Association’s Technology Design and Innovation Challenge drew students toward engineering careers, with past winners using the competition as a launchpad, including one category winner who went on to receive an undergraduate scholarship to the Dyson School of Engineering. The MTA framed the effort explicitly around workforce needs, noting the UK is predicted to need approximately 87,000 new engineers every year while universities produce around 50,000 engineering graduates annually.

Student competitions have become a common industry tool for addressing engineering skills gaps. AAKRUTI is among the larger examples, combining scale with certification opportunities for participants. Like similar programs, it serves a dual role: developing talent while introducing students to the sponsor’s software.

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Featured image shows AAKRUTI Alumni. Photo via AAKRUTI Alumni.