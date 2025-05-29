Dalhousie University research to extend life of Canada’s aging submarines

Dalhousie University is working with Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) to develop novel methods using additive manufacturing (AM) that could help extend the operational life of Canada’s aging submarine fleet.

As the Royal Canadian Navy waits for the arrival of new submarines, the project aims to bridge the growing maintenance gap by producing essential components on demand.

At the center of the effort is Dr. Paul Bishop, a Materials Engineer at Dalhousie, whose team is adapting Directed Energy Deposition (DED) to fabricate parts from naval alloys that were never designed for additive manufacturing. While common in aerospace and other high-performance sectors, applying this method to defense-specific alloys introduces unique technical challenges.

“No one — at least in the open literature — has done serious research into how these highly specific naval alloys respond to additive manufacturing,” said the Materials Engineer. “That’s the first fundamental piece of work we’re doing — determining which alloys can be printed and what the optimal manufacturing process looks like.”

Dr. Bishop describing how an alloy is melted in a controlled atmosphere chamber prior to atomizing it into powder form. Photo via Dalhousie University.

DED research tackles submarine part shortages

The urgency of the project is shaped by Canada’s current submarine timeline. Built in the 1980s and acquired in the late 1990s, the Victoria-class submarines are set to retire in the mid-2030s. Although the government committed in September 2024 to replacing them with up to 12 new vessels, deliveries are not expected for over a decade.

As a result, the existing fleet must remain in service well beyond its intended lifespan. Sourcing replacement parts has become increasingly difficult, with many original manufacturers no longer in operation. The Navy often relies on tool-and-die shops to custom-build components, a slow process that is frequently delayed by higher-volume commercial work.

For this purpose, Dalhousie’s team is developing the foundational processes needed to adapt DED for defense applications. Their work begins with converting naval alloys into powder form in tightly controlled environments, followed by printing and testing parts using DED systems to determine their mechanical and metallurgical integrity. The goal is to establish a complete set of manufacturing parameters that can be applied consistently by industry partners.

To support this work, Dalhousie has assembled a full suite of infrastructure for AM, including in-house powder production and laser-based deposition systems. According to Dr. Bishop, the facility is the most comprehensive of its kind in Canada and among the most advanced internationally. “That’s one of the key reasons the Navy came to us,” he said.

Additionally, the project is backed by DRDC, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI), and several industry partners, with $7 million allocated, according to Ottawa Citizen.

Beyond its technical focus, the project is also designed to support Canadian industry. Many fabricators are hesitant to accept low-volume defense contracts that require heavy research investment. By generating validated data, including alloy specifications, process parameters, and quality benchmarks, Dalhousie enables manufacturers to step in without needing to fund the early development themselves.

That transfer of knowledge also benefits the Navy. With ownership of the underlying data, the military is not locked into a single supplier or proprietary system. Instead, it can invite multiple vendors to bid for contracts using standardized, proven methods. According to DRDC’s Defence Scientist Cameron Munro, this flexibility improves procurement efficiency and reduces both lead times and long-term costs.

In the future, the Navy could shift from warehousing spare parts to producing them as needed. Once the DED processes are fully developed, components could be fabricated on demand, based on specifications refined through Dalhousie’s research.

A 2017 file photo shows HMCS Windsor, one of Canada’s four Victoria-class submarines, heading out of the harbour in Halifax. Photo via Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS.

Boosting submarine supply chains

Canada is not alone in turning to 3D printing to solve submarine supply chain challenges. Last year, ASTM International partnered with Austal USA and BlueForge Alliance to enhance the US Navy’s AM capabilities and strengthen domestic submarine supply chains.

The partnership aims to build a qualified, secure production ecosystem for both new components and long-term spare parts, aligning with the Navy’s rigorous technical standards. Led by ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE), the effort will focus on supplier onboarding, certification, and workforce training. The initiative supports broader US Department of Defense (DoD) goals to expand AM adoption, improve industrial readiness, and address growing challenges in defense logistics and global supply chain stability.

Elsewhere in 2017, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) partnered with the Navy’s Disruptive Technology Lab, produced the military’s first 3D printed submarine hull using Big Area Additive Manufacturing (BAAM) technology. Based on the Mark 8 Mod 1 SEAL Delivery Vehicle, the 30 ft. structure was designed to demonstrate rapid, on-demand production for special operations missions.

Completed within three weeks, the project significantly reduced the typical 3-5 month manufacturing timeline and cut costs by up to 90%. The hull was printed in six modular sections and marked one of the Navy’s largest 3D printed assets at the time.

