Daimler Truck and 3D Systems Partner to Decentralize Spare Parts with 3D Printing

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions, has partnered with Daimler Truck | Daimler Buses, one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, to introduce an innovative approach to spare part production. This collaboration combines Daimler Buses’ expertise in automotive serial additive manufacturing with 3D Systems’ advanced 3D printing technology, Oqton’s software capabilities, and Wibu-Systems’ digital rights and IP management solutions. The initiative aims to empower Daimler Buses’ certified additive manufacturing partners to produce spare parts locally, significantly reducing vehicle downtime and improving maintenance efficiency.

The newly developed solution enables certified 3D printing partners to manufacture a variety of spare parts on-site, including underhood components and cabin interior elements such as pins, covers, and inserts. By decentralizing the production process, service partners can achieve greater flexibility and efficiency, cutting the time required to obtain parts by up to 75%. This reduction in wait times leads to substantial indirect cost savings for commercial truck, bus, and touring coach companies by minimizing the downtime associated with vehicle maintenance.

“We are very pleased that we are expanding the revolutionary solution with 3D Systems, one of the world’s leading 3D printer manufacturers, and realizing our vision for decentralized spare parts production,” said Ralf Anderhofstadt, Head of Center of Competence Additive Manufacturing at Daimler Truck and Buses. “The Digital Rights Management enables us to shorten service times through decentralized production to further maximize productivity and revenue for commercial vehicle companies. Through our collaboration with 3D Systems, Oqton, and Wibu-Systems, we are setting another important milestone in the expansion of decentralized 3D printing production.”

3D Systems’ SLS 380 printer, central to Daimler Buses’ decentralized spare part production initiative. Image via 3D Systems.

Bus and motorcoach companies or service bureaus interested in joining Daimler Buses’ network of 3D printing certified partners can acquire a license for 3DXpert through Daimler Buses’ Omniplus 3D-Printing License eShop. 3DXpert, an integrated additive manufacturing software, optimizes the entire workflow from part design to printing. The prepare and print license allows users to decrypt design files for specific repair jobs and produce only the necessary quantities. Currently compatible with 3D Systems’ SLS 380 printer, the solution is expected to support additional polymer and metal 3D printers in the future.

“By commercializing this digital service solution, Daimler Buses is not only adopting new technology; they’re fundamentally reshaping the supply chain for greater resilience and efficiency,” said Jaime Garcia, Additive Solutions Manager for Automotive and Commercial Transportation at 3D Systems. “Our SLS 380 offers high throughput and consistent performance, making it an ideal choice for integration into Daimler Buses’ workflow. We look forward to expanding our capabilities as more printers are connected to this solution.”

Roy Sterenthal, Vice President of Industrial Additive at Oqton, added, “Our 3DXpert software streamlines the additive manufacturing workflow, and when combined with Wibu-Systems’ digital rights management, we’re helping Daimler Buses safeguard its IP while accelerating the supply chain. This partnership is a testament to the transformative potential of on-demand critical component production.”

Transport Sector Embraces Additive Manufacturing Innovations

The transportation industry is increasingly adopting 3D printing to enhance manufacturing efficiency and supply chain resilience. Hitachi Rail, a Japanese multinational railway company, has integrated ARGO 500 3D printers from Roboze, an Italian original equipment manufacturer, into their production facilities. These printers enable the rapid production of prototypes and spare parts using high-strength polymers like ULTEM 9085 and Carbon PEEK. By replacing traditional machining methods with 3D printing, Hitachi Rail achieves faster and more cost-effective production, addressing supply and availability challenges within the railway sector.



Similarly, UAE-based Immensa, a 3D printing bureau, has partnered with Pelagus 3D to streamline supply chain processes in the maritime and offshore sectors. This collaboration allows Immensa to serve as the exclusive distributor and service provider for Pelagus 3D’s products in the MENA region, enhancing inventory management and reducing parts obsolescence. Immensa’s strategic alignment with Pelagus 3D is designed to optimize supply chain efficiency, expand OEM networks, and improve service offerings for end users in the maritime industry.

Immensa and Pelagus 3D team. Photo via Immensa.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured Image shows 3D Systems’ SLS 380 printer. Image via 3D Systems.