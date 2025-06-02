DAB Motors Reveal Akira-Inspired 3D Printed Electric Motorcycle

DAB Motors, a French custom motorcycle manufacturer, collaborated with Vita Veloce Team (VVT), a design and technology collective founded by Colombian singer J Balvin and designer Mattias Gollin, to create a unique electric motorcycle featuring 3D printed bodywork. Although the companies did not officially cite the influence, the vehicle closely mirrors the aesthetic of Kaneda’s bike in the 1988 anime film Akira, featuring a low-slung frame, enclosed wheels, and a distinctive red finish. The motorcycle was unveiled at J Balvin’s birthday celebration in Tuscany.

According to DAB Motors, the electric motorcycle was developed in secret as a one-of-one art piece and functional vehicle. Although the Latin American singer was involved in its design, he was unaware of when it would be finished. The surprise delivery at his birthday event, set among vineyards and cinematic views, marked the first public reveal of the project.

DAB Motors and VVT integrated artificial intelligence tools to refine the shapes and details of the motorcycle, combining digital design with traditional craftsmanship. The bodywork was produced using 3D printing, while additional components underwent sanding, painting, and hand assembly. The result is a monolithic structure that fully encloses the large tires. A deep matte red patina, applied by hand, features scratches and scuffs that give the motorcycle a lived-in appearance.

Sound-absorbing foam between the wheel covers and rims generates a low-frequency tone, adding a sensory dimension to the ride by allowing the electric engine’s hum to resonate subtly through the rider’s body. LED strips, integrated within the red shell, emit a glow from beneath the motorcycle, with purplish-blue lights trailing behind when the vehicle is in motion. These elements create an atmospheric experience that blends technology with sensory design.

Built in just three weeks, the first edition of this electric motorcycle was made specifically for the Colombian singer. DAB Motors and VVT have confirmed that a limited production run is planned, ensuring that select customers can own a fully rideable version of the design.

J Balvin sits on a bench beside the 3D printed Akira-inspired electric motorcycle. Photo via DAB Motors / Vita Veloce Team.

3D Printing in Motorcycle Innovation

James Bruton, a former toy designer and YouTube creator with expertise in robotics and engineering, recently constructed an omni-directional ball-wheeled bike. Using an LSB 3D printer with a 1.2 mm nozzle, Bruton produced large structural parts, sourcing filament from 3D Fuel. The design uses three Omni Wheels to move in any direction, though early prototypes faced challenges with wheel slippage and inconsistent ball rotation. Bruton addressed these issues by reorienting the wheels and adjusting the drive system. Additional components were created using selective laser sintering (SLS) technology, and custom aluminum parts were fabricated in collaboration with PCB Way.

Meanwhile, Competition Distributing LLC, a Pennsylvania-based supplier of antique Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycle components, uses metal 3D printing to make rare parts for pre-1930s motorcycles. The company adopted laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology with a dual-laser metal 3D printing system from Farsoon Technologies. This system enables the production of structural components and cast elements such as cylinder heads, which had become difficult to source through conventional methods. The company prints primarily with 316 stainless steel but plans to expand to aluminum, 17-4 stainless steel, and titanium.

Testing the omni-directional ball-wheeled bike. Image via James Bruton.

Take the 3DPI Reader Survey — shape the future of AM reporting in under 5 minutes.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows J Balvin on a bench beside the 3D printed Akira-inspired electric motorcycle. Photo via DAB Motors / Vita Veloce Team.