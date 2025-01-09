Da Vinci’s Bridge: A New Chapter in Sustainable 3D Printed Construction

A six-meter pedestrian bridge prototype, dubbed “Da Vinci’s Bridge,” has been successfully created at the Polytechnic University of Bari in Italy. The project melds Leonardo da Vinci’s architectural insights with contemporary 3D printing techniques, utilizing waste stone powders to produce an eco-friendly building material. This approach highlights ongoing efforts to reduce construction’s environmental impact by incorporating recycled materials into additive manufacturing.

WASP 3MT LDM Concrete printer. Photo via Politecnico di Bari, B&Y and WASP.

Engineers developed a specialized mortar from waste stone powders combined with a lime-based binder. This low-impact material, formulated by Italian startup B&Y under the leadership of Vincenzo Gurrado, exemplifies how industrial byproducts can be repurposed for structural applications. In partnership with WASP, an Italian firm with expertise in 3D printing technology for construction, the team used a 3MT LDM Concrete printer to fabricate 13 modular blocks. Each block was designed to fit into a stereotomy-based assembly—an approach drawn from da Vinci’s original self-supporting bridge concept. The use of temporary centering during assembly allowed the blocks to form a stable, arching structure without the need for permanent formwork.

Building the bridge. Photo via Politecnico di Bari, B&Y and WASP.

The Da Vinci Bridge project resulted from a multidisciplinary collaboration between the Polytechnic University of Bari’s ArCoD department and industry leaders in 3D printing and stone processing. Professor Giuseppe Fallacara spearheaded the design, while architects Ilaria Cavaliere and Angelo Vito Graziano, along with Mattia Morandi from WASP, optimized the model for fabrication. The project also involved material optimization efforts by B&Y, WASP, and engineers Claudio Gallo and Francesco Ciriello from the Polytechnic University of Bari. This collective expertise enabled the successful integration of sustainable materials into a functional architectural prototype.

The Da Vinci Bridge in Action. Photo via Politecnico di Bari, B&Y and WASP.

Broader Developments in 3D Printed Construction

Recent projects across Europe and the United States provide context for the significance of the Da Vinci’s Bridge.

Europe’s first ISO/ASTM-compliant 3D printed social housing project was recently completed ahead of schedule by Harcourt Technologies Ltd (HTL.tech), a leader in 3D construction printing based in Ireland and the UK. Utilizing COBOD International’s BOD2 3D construction printer, HTL.tech completed the Grange Close Social Housing Scheme in just 132 days, a 35% reduction compared to traditional construction methods. The project featured load-bearing double cavity walls printed without reinforcement, adhering to EN206 and Eurocode 6 standards.

In the U.S., Sustainable Concrete Innovations (SCI), an Ohio-based firm, is transforming the state’s construction industry by implementing 3D concrete printing for residential projects. Partnering with CyBe Construction, a Dutch company specializing in 3D printing hardware and software, SCI aims to produce homes that are faster, more affordable, and environmentally sustainable. A recent project demonstrated the method’s efficiency: a 1,300-square-foot home was erected in eight days, with all 17 wall components printed in just twenty hours.

First Social Housing Project compliant with ISO 52939:2023 in Ireland was completed 35% faster than with conventional methods. Photo via COBOD International.

Featured image shows the Da Vinci Bridge in Action. Photo via Politecnico di Bari, B&Y and WASP.