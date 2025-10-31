CustoMED Expands Global Reach with $6M Investment in AI-Driven Orthopedic Care

Israeli healthtech company CustoMED has completed its seed funding round, bringing total funding to $6 million. The round includes participation from Longevity Venture Partners, Varana Capital, Flag Capital, the Israel Innovation Authority,, and Wix Co-founder and CEO Avishai Abrahami.

The fresh investment will help CustoMED advance its automated orthopedic technologies, move forward with regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Europe—targeted for next year—and grow its international network for on-demand production.

“We were immediately impressed by the ARC team’s world-class experience and CustoMED’s mission to improve surgical performance and patient outcomes,” added Raissa Hacohen, Managing Partner at Longevity Venture Partners. “CustoMED’s platform gives surgeons everywhere access to personalized planning and surgical tools that can raise the standard of care in orthopedic surgery.”

CustoMED’s cloud-based platform. Image via CustoMED.

AI and 3D Printing Powering Precision Orthopedic Solutions

CustoMED’s platform leverages AI and automated processes to quickly create surgical tools and implants tailored to each patient’s anatomy, based on the surgeon’s pre-surgery plan. What once took weeks can now be completed in minutes, with the custom devices produced either in the hospital or through approved manufacturing partners, fitting smoothly into existing surgical routines.

“CustoMED’s patient-specific surgical tools enable more precise orthopedic surgeries through affordable, real-time solutions delivered directly into the operating room,” said Or Benifla, Co-founder of CustoMED. “By putting scalable, personalized technology directly in surgeons’ hands, our mission is to make computer-guided surgery fast, accessible, and routine, transforming what was once a boutique process into standard of care for every patient.”

CustoMED was launched by Dr. Amit Zabatani, Or Benifla, and Alon Jacobi, emerging from the 3D Printing & Innovation Lab at Sheba Medical Center. That lab, founded in 2018 by Dr. Dina Orkin alongside the CustoMED team, has played a key role in bringing 3D printing into everyday clinical practice, supporting hundreds of surgeries across multiple specialties. Today, CustoMED operates within Sheba’s ARC Innovation ecosystem, which promotes clinician-driven technologies and helps bring them to market worldwide.

CustoMED provided a custom cast for a two-stage reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. Photo via Adam Daniel Mozes from ICR / LinkedIn.

Other Developments in 3D Printing for Healthcare

CustoMED’s funding comes amid a wave of investment activity in medical 3D printing. In the UK, Midlands-based healthtech company Rem3dy Health recently secured a £500,000 SAFE investment from Future Planet Capital Regional through the West Midlands Co-Investment Fund, contributing to a larger £9 million raise. The new capital will help Rem3dy Health expand manufacturing capacity, boost production, and strengthen its footprint in key markets across the U.S. and Asia.

Meanwhile, Belfast-based medtech firm Axial3D raised $18.2 million in a recent investment round to scale its AI-powered 3D medical imaging platform. The company’s patented cloud-based system converts CT and MRI scans into high-fidelity, 3D printable models used for personalized surgical planning, implant design, medical device testing, and education. With the new funding, Axial3D aims to broaden access to patient-specific care and further integrate 3D printing into routine clinical practice.

