CurifyLabs Launches CurifyLabs Create, a New Compounding Platform

CurifyLabs, a company developing 3D printing technology for compounded medications, has released its next-generation software platform, CurifyLabs Create. The system is designed to give pharmacists greater flexibility to design and modify formulations when needed.

Compounding—the preparation of customized medicines for patients whose needs are not met by standard drugs—has long depended on manual, time-intensive processes. CurifyLabs aims to streamline this work through its Compounding System Solution, which integrates specialized software, GMP-grade excipient bases, and 3D printing technology. The platform has been tested by more than 100 pharmacists.

“With our latest software release, we’re making compounding faster, more precise, and more adaptable than ever before,” said Charlotta Topelius, CurifyLabs CEO and Founder. “CurifyLabs Create empowers pharmacists to personalize therapies at the point of care, while our expanded excipient bases enable a wide range of patient-friendly dosage forms.”

PharmaPrinter. Photo via CurifyLabs.

Features and Industry Context

The latest release includes tools that allow pharmacists to formulate directly from active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or crushed tablets, as well as expanded CURABLEND excipient bases for multiple dosage forms—such as tablets, liquids, films, suppositories, and troches. It also incorporates quality and compliance features aligned with FDA and GMP standards, including electronic records and validated processes.

According to the company, the solution can be up to four times faster than manual compounding, helping reduce errors and increase efficiency. “The demand for personalized compounding is accelerating, fueled by advances in pharmacogenomics and the need for tailored dosing—especially for children, seniors, and patients with complex conditions,” added Topelius. “With our enhanced software, working hand-in-hand with our first-of-its-kind 3D printing technology, we’re not just improving compounding—we’re redefining it for the future of healthcare.”

CurifyLabs Screen Detail. Photo via CurifyLabs.

Personalized Medicine

CurifyLabs’ work reflects a broader movement toward personalization in drug manufacturing. Last year, in collaboration with Eli Lilly, Chinese drug 3D printing firm Triastek worked to research and develop 3D printed oral drugs for the gastrointestinal tract. This project utilized Triastek’s MED technology to create drug release profiles targeting specific areas of the digestive system.

Elsewhere, researchers from the MERLN Institute, University of Santiago de Compostela, University College London (UCL), and the UCL spin-out FabRx developed a method to 3D print tablets in seven seconds. Unlike traditional layer-by-layer photopolymerization, this team used a volumetric 3D printing technique that cures entire vats of resin in a single run, speeding up the production of customized medications.

Additionally, a team from the Max Planck Institute for Informatics in Saarbrücken, Germany, and the University of California at Davis developed 3D printed pills that can release drugs at controlled speeds. The team showed how the pills’ shapes can be printed to control the dissolution rate in the body, offering new possibilities for drug delivery.

