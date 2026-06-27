Construction

CU Boulder and Columbia University Find a Biopolymer Formula for 3D Printable Earth

Earthen Rituals, exhibited at the 2026 Venice Architecture Biennial, is constructed with 3D printed earthen materials. Photo via Alessandro Terranova.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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