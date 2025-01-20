CRP’s Windform composites to benefit from superior post-processing solutions

Italian 3D printing company CRP Technology has introduced advanced post-processing solutions designed to combine Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Vapor Smoothing and CNC machining.

This development aims to improve the quality and performance of its proprietary Windform composite materials, addressing the demands of industries such as motorsport, aerospace, and automotive. Building on nearly three decades of expertise in additive manufacturing and material science, CRP Technology has developed over 12 high-performance thermoplastic composites.

Each material, reinforced with carbon or glass fibers, is engineered for lightweight durability and exceptional mechanical performance. By integrating advanced Vapor Smoothing, CRP achieves results comparable to injection molding while retaining the benefits of additive manufacturing in Windform.

Scale mock-up of a drone 3D printed in Windform SLS, finished with Vapor Smoothing for an ultra-smooth aerodynamic and aesthetic finish. Photo via CRP Technology.

Maximizing component performance combining AM and CNC machining

“We’re pioneering a new era in motorsport design by leveraging the power of Additive Manufacturing, CNC machined sections and advanced Vapor Smoothing techniques. Our project focuses on producing intricate, water resistant and lightweight components taking benefits on the use of multiple materials and pushing the boundaries of engineering,” says CRP Technology.

Precision Perfected: Vapor Smoothing ensures flawless surface finishes on 3D printed Windform parts, including intricate internal details. Image via CRP Technology.

Perfecting surface and enhancing performances

Vapor Smoothing Technology implies the exposure of parts to solvent vapors under tightly controlled conditions allowing for the creation of a polished, glossy surface and the sealing of micro-porosities. This process boosts water resistance, increases durability, and improves mechanical properties such as elongation at break and impact strength.

As explained by CRP, this professional process follows a structured approach, starting with the selection of parameters based on the geometry and specific Windform material used for the part. This refined approach further amplifies the already high performance of each Windform material. Solvent vapor is then introduced into a chamber, where it condenses on the surface, refining its texture and mechanical properties. A drying stage completes the process, ensuring parts are ready for immediate use without further post-processing.

Moreover, aerodynamic performance is also optimized, which is critical for motorsport and aerospace applications. Achieving consistent color uniformity through Vapor Smoothing eliminates the need for additional painting, resulting in reduced production costs and component weight.

“Incorporating CRP’s CNC machining and manual polishing further refines the global CRP production process. Precision finishing is achieved by addressing complex geometries and areas that are difficult to reach, such as internal cavities and undercuts,” CRP states.

Perfect Intake Manifold: For engineers seeking the pinnacle of performance in 3D printed intake manifolds, Expert Vapor Smoothing and CNC machining offer an unparalleled solution to the already accurate Windform parts. Image via CRP Technology.

A tailored solution for high-performance applications

CRP Technology’s Vapor Smoothing services offer tailored finishing solutions to meet diverse needs and budgets. Direct Vapor Smoothing provides immediate surface enhancement for Windform parts, addressing essential finishing requirements efficiently.

For components where aesthetics and design are critical, the Manual Finishing combined with Vapor Smoothing option delivers premium surface quality, producing flawless finishes that eliminate the need for additional painting, reducing both costs and weight.

Stand-alone Vapor Smoothing is available for parts manufactured using SLS or Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technologies, offering expert quality assessments with preliminary setup testing to ensure optimal results tailored to specific project demands.

The before-and-after closeup demonstrates the effectiveness of Vapor Smoothing. Image via CRP Technology.

One notable example of CRP’s Vapor Smoothing includes the development of a custom flange and plexus using Windform materials, demonstrating CRP’s ability to deliver reliable solutions for high-performance applications.

By combining SLS-printed parts with CNC machining and Vapor Smoothing, CRP created components with improved water resistance and shock absorption, capable of withstanding demanding conditions. “We count on the precious partnership with High Performance CNC machining company CRP Meccanica, vital for seamless integration of traditional and modern manufacturing expertise”.

In addition to above features, environmental safety is also prioritized throughout the Vapor Smoothing process. Residual substances are captured in specialized chambers to prevent contamination and ensure compliance with sustainability standards.

With its advanced post-processing methods, CRP Technology aims to enhance the quality and performance of Windform composites, addressing the needs of precision-driven industries with a focus on efficiency and sustainability.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

All the news from Formnext 2024.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows a scale mock-up of a drone 3D printed in Windform SLS, finished with Vapor Smoothing for an ultra-smooth aerodynamic and aesthetic finish. Photo via CRP Technology.