CRP Group rolls out UniqTrust to authenticate its 3D printed parts

The Modena-based firm CRP Group has introduced CRP UniqTrust, a digital identity platform built to tighten traceability and verification for parts made from its Windform additive manufacturing composites. The system was created together with Contatto Divino, a division of Pengo Idee Onlife that focuses on physical systems connecting high-value physical goods to digital ecosystems.

The firm said each Windform component is assigned its own digital identity, letting approved users pull up details on where the part came from, whether it conforms to spec, and how it was produced. CRP is targeting the system at aerospace, motorsport and defense, fields where parts frequently end up in demanding or mission-critical roles. Alongside these materials, the group also offers CNC machining, metal additive manufacturing and selective laser sintering built around its proprietary Windform technopolymer composites.

How the Verification Process Works

At the core of UniqTrust is a link between a physical part and a secured digital file. That link is created using a non-clonable element placed in the packaging, which is tied to the component during production at CRP Technology, the group arm responsible for Windform SLS 3D printing. To check a part, an authorized operator simply brings an enabled device near the packaging and receives near-instant confirmation. The associated digital file can hold items such as a certificate of authenticity, order references, the part code and the material used, and CRP said it can be expanded with tailored technical documentation when a customer needs it.

Franco Cevolini, chief executive and chief technology officer of CRP Group, framed the launch as a continuation of the company’s long-standing approach. “For over 55 years, we have been manufacturing components for those who cannot afford margins of error,” he said. “CRP UniqTrust is the natural evolution of this culture: it is no longer enough for a part to be expertly made, it must be able to prove its own identity and conformity at any point in its life cycle.”

UniqTrust. Image via CRP.

Less Paperwork, More Supply Chain Control

CRP said the platform can cut down on printed certificates and datasheets by handing authorized users digital access to uniform, retrievable product information. It is also built to flag any read request coming from a company other than the intended recipient, layering in extra protection for supply chain integrity.

For aerospace and defense buyers in particular, the setup is meant to give tighter oversight of additively manufactured parts as they pass through complicated supply networks. CRP added that the release mirrors Europe’s broader shift toward digital product passports, with manufacturers likely to face mounting demands around traceability, product data and lifecycle records.

Closing the Trust Gap in Distributed Additive Manufacturing

CRP’s move reflects a wider strategic bet: as additive-manufactured parts spread into safety-critical aerospace, defense and motorsport supply chains, the ability to prove a component’s origin and conformity becomes as valuable as the quality of the part itself.

The clearest recent parallel is in defense. A UK project reported this year built a digital product passport into a 3D printed aircraft part made from recycled titanium, using it to track material origin and lifecycle data. The metal came from decommissioned RAF Tornado jets, atomized into printing powder by Rolls-Royce, the UK Ministry of Defence and AMS under the Tornado 2 Tempest initiative. Where CRP’s identity proves a part’s conformity, this one proved where the metal came from.

Agusta A109. Photo via QinetiQ.

The wider direction is the same. According to the Future of 3D Printing: The End of Additive Manufacturing, experts see every part soon carrying a passport of material batch data, sensor readings and machine state, treated not as paperwork but as verifiable proof of provenance that regulators and customers will demand. UniqTrust addresses the same traceability and provenance requirements that Europe’s digital product passport framework is moving toward.

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Featured image shows UniqTrust. Image via CRP.