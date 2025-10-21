Cross Industry Dynamics 3D prints Día de los Muertos public art installation in Colorado

Cross Industry Dynamics (CID), a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company, has unveiled Nuestra Memoria (“Our Memory”), a large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) public art project created in collaboration with Denver interdisciplinary artist Brian Labra Vergara. Commissioned by Adams County Latino Pride, the installation was presented at the Adams County Festival Latino in October 2025 to celebrate Día de los Muertos.

The project featured two 3D printed skull sculptures, each standing over four feet tall, produced entirely from PETG plastic using CID’s Caracol AM HERON large-format 3D printer. Designed as interactive “ofrendas,” or community offerings, the sculptures served as blank canvases that attendees were invited to paint during the event, turning the traditional remembrance ritual into a collective act of creativity.

Merging heritage with advanced fabrication

According to CID, Nuestra Memoria was conceived as a bridge between cultural storytelling and modern manufacturing. Artist Brian Labra Vergara drew inspiration from calaveras de azúcar, the colorful sugar skulls central to Día de los Muertos traditions, reinterpreting them through participatory design.

CID’s lead designer and engineer George Davis translated Vergara’s sketches into manufacturable digital models, refining the geometry to balance artistic expression with structural performance. Working closely with Caracol AM, the team applied design-for-manufacturability (DFM) principles to ensure smooth, paintable surfaces and stable LFAM.

Accessibility and interaction were key design considerations. Standing just over four feet tall, the sculptures were mounted on reinforced wooden pallets for stability and positioned in open public space to allow participants of all ages to contribute.

Artist Brian Labra Vergara. Image via Cross Industry Dynamics.

From digital model to public memory

The skulls were 3D printed in PETG for its combination of durability, strength, and surface finish. Each print was completed as a single, cohesive structure to minimize post-processing. After printing, CID’s team removed supports, sanded the surfaces, and primed them with a neutral base coat to enhance paint adhesion.

On the day of the festival, the sculptures became collaborative art pieces, as hundreds of participants, from children to grandparents, painted their own colors and symbols onto the structures. The result was a mosaic of layered brushstrokes and personal tributes, embodying the event’s theme of remembrance and shared creativity.

Skull #1 at 50%. Image via Cross Industry Dynamics.

A model for community-based additive manufacturing

Adams County officials described the initiative as a successful example of creative public engagement. The positive response has led several regional organizations to approach CID for similar projects, highlighting the potential of LFAM as a tool for cultural and civic storytelling.

For Cross Industry Dynamics, Nuestra Memoria also demonstrated how industrial AM expertise can be repurposed for community impact. Traditionally serving aerospace and automotive clients, the company says the project validated LFAM as a medium for public art and education.

Looking forward, CID plans to expand on the model established by Nuestra Memoria through new collaborations that combine art, technology, and sustainability. Future initiatives will focus on modular design, material efficiency, and multi-material integration for cultural and environmental installations.

First impressions of the skulls. Image via Cross Industry Dynamics.

Caracol’s growing footprint in LFAM

The Nuestra Memoria project builds on Caracol’s growing role in large-format 3D printing for creative and industrial applications. The Italy-based company recently strengthened its LFAM leadership in Europe through the acquisition of Weber Additive Manufacturing assets, and expanded its U.S. presence with a new Austin facility for polymer and metal LFAM.

Projects like Nuestra Memoria illustrate how Caracol’s robotic AM technology continues to bridge sectors, from aerospace tooling and composite manufacturing to architecture and public art, demonstrating the scalability of LFAM beyond conventional applications.

Featured image shows Cross Industry Dynamics’ large-format 3D printed skulls for the Nuestra Memoria public art project. Image via Cross Industry Dynamics.