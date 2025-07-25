CRG Defense Integrates ARGO 1000 HYPERMELT to Meet Advanced Aerospace Manufacturing Demands

CRG Defense, a U.S.-based aerospace and defense technology company, has acquired the ARGO 1000 HYPERMELT, a large-format 3D printer manufactured by Italian firm Roboze. This acquisition makes CRG one of the first companies worldwide (and the second in the U.S.) to adopt this system. The addition aims to enhance CRG’s capacity to produce aerospace-grade polymer and composite parts at industrial scale, supporting clients expanding within the U.S. defense and aerospace sectors.

Large-Format AM for Demanding Applications

The ARGO 1000 HYPERMELT utilizes Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF) technology to manufacture thermoplastic components with high precision and consistent quality. It offers a build volume of 1000 x 1000 x 1000 mm, allowing the production of large and complex parts that meet aerospace standards. The system’s accuracy and reliability support both prototyping and large scale production.

“The ARGO 1000 HYPERMELT represents a strategic leap forward in our additive manufacturing capabilities,” said Ian Fuller, Strategic Director and Additive Manufacturing lead at CRG Defense. “It complements our ongoing R&D while offering our partners something unique: cutting-edge development paired with immediate, large-scale production in a secure environment. We’ve already demonstrated these advantages through the design and manufacture of multifunctional composite layup and debulking tools for aerospace clients.”

The Roboze ARGO 1000 HYPERMELT 3D printer. Photo via CRG Defense.

Bridging Innovation and Readiness

The acquisition supports CRG Defense’s ongoing $2.5 million contract with the U.S. Air Force to develop an ultra-high-temperature, large-format 3D printing system for aerospace applications. Funded by the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office, this project targets the production of components that can endure extreme environments at scales not previously achieved with additive manufacturing.

The F-16 Thunderbird. Photo via US Air Force.

Although these efforts focus on long-term innovation, the company noted that the ARGO 1000 HYPERMELT offers a production-ready solution capable of addressing current needs across defense, aerospace, and related sectors like oil and gas and automotive.

Beyond equipment, CRG Defense provides access to defense manufacturing through established contracts, partnerships, and a secure U.S.-based production facility. This enables commercial companies and allied firms to introduce their technologies into government programs without developing their own infrastructure.

Additive Manufacturing Rises as a Cornerstone of Defense Innovation

CRG Defense’s acquisition underscores the growing integration of additive manufacturing technologies in the defense sector, supported by increasing government funding and collaborations.

The DoD’s $1 trillion FY 2026 budget has requested $3.3 billion across 16 projects that involve additive manufacturing. The budget allocates $58.4 million for DARPA’s Additive Manufacturing of MicrosystEms (AMEE) and OSD’s Additive Manufacturing Innovation programs, which explicitly focus on 3D printing technology.

Elsewhere, American shipbuilder Austal USA purchased an ARCEMY Small Edition metal 3D printer from Australia’s AML3D in a deal worth approximately AU$1.2 million (USD$0.78 million). AML3D’s proprietary Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) technology powers the system, which will be installed at the U.S. Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE).

Last month, composite 3D printing company Continuous Composites (CCI) was awarded a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract from the U.S. Air Force. Through the agreement, the Idaho-based company will advance the development of high-performance composite materials using its proprietary Continuous Fiber 3D (CF3D) technology.

