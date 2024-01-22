Creatbot unveils its new D600 Pro 2 3D printer: Technical specifications and pricing

Large format 3D printer manufacturer CreatBot has introduced the D600 Pro 2 FDM 3D printer, a successor of the D600 3D printer.

Offering dimensions up to 600 x 600 x 600mm, this 3D printer is designed for large-scale 3D printing of engineering-grade materials. The D600 Pro 2 targets applications like large product prototypes and small batches of materials like ABS, ABS-CF, PC, Nylon, and PA-CF. Priced at €15,999 (approximately $17,433), the D600 Pro 2 positions itself as a competitive choice within a 600mm cubic size, aiming to meet the evolving needs of professional 3D printer users globally, says CreatBot.

A next-generation successor of the D600 Pro

Having been in the market for six years, the D600 Pro has gained popularity, with over 3,000 units installed globally, says the company. Continuous refinements based on user feedback have resulted in approximately 30 updates, making the D600 Pro a reliable choice for enterprises involved in functional prototype development and small-batch production.

Notable users of the D600 Pro series include defense industry enterprises, such as the Ministry of National Defense of Australia and Belgium, aerospace companies like NASA and Boeing, manufacturing firms Sulzer and Faurecia seats, and automotive industry players like Renault and Red Bull Racing.

The D600 Pro 2 FDM 3D printer. Photo via CreatBot.

The D600 Pro 2 features a new design that combines modern aesthetics with professional features, promising to lead the market for next-generation enterprise-class large-format 3D printers. Highlighted for its performance, expansive molding size, faster printing speed, material compatibility, simplified operation, and 24/7 stability, the D600 Pro 2 aims to meet the needs of professionals.

D600 Pro 2: A closer look at its features

The D600 Pro 2 comes equipped with auto-rising dual-extruders reaching 420°C. As a result of exclusive R&D, the magnetic suction platform offers easy removal, and high-temperature resistance exceeding 120°C, ensuring long-term use without demagnetization. This further simplifies the detachment of oversized models, allowing for the removal of a 500 x 500mm model in a mere second.

Maintaining a temperature of 70°C, the hot chamber proves pivotal in preserving the structural integrity of engineering-grade materials, preventing deformation, shrinking, and warping during prolonged printing sessions. Under the hood, the D600 Pro 2 houses a potent 32-bit motherboard paired with a robust NPU core processor, ensuring prompt and efficient responses to program instructions without delays.

The D600 Pro 2 3D printer is compatible with 20+ engineering-grade materials. Image via CreatBot.

The Z magic box technology emerges as a solution for tall Z distance 3D printing devices, mitigating Z-axis texture deterioration associated with increasing model height. This novel technology significantly reduces or eliminates surface texture issues in tall models, guaranteeing a consistently smooth and flawless surface quality.

Camera Control Technology enhances user control, enabling the remote monitoring and adjustment of printing parameters such as speed, pause, and temperature through a dedicated app. Particularly valuable for large-scale models and extended printing durations, this feature ensures optimal 3D printing quality within the shortest possible time, minimizing the risk of failures.

Auto-rising Dual Extruders reaching 420 ℃. Photo via CreatBot.

Technical specifications of D600 Pro 2 3D printer

Printing Software Print Technology Fused Deposition Modeling Software Bundle CreatWare, Simplify 3D, Cura, Slice 3r Build Volume Single Extrusion:

600 x 600 x 600mm,

Dual Extrusion: 540 x 600 x 600mm Supported File Types STL, OBJ, AMF Number of Nozzles Double Operating Systems Windows (All), macOS Auto rising extruders Yes Special Function Min layer height 0.05mm Outage Restored Save data when power is off Filament Diameter 1.75mm Filament Detection Pause printing when filament stuck or run out Filament Compatibility PLA, ABS, Carbon, Nylon, Ultra-PA, UltraPA-CF, PET-CF, PC, TPU, ASA, PETG, and more Automatic leveling bed Yes Nozzle Diameter 0.6mm (0.3, 0.4, 0.6, 0.8,1.0mm) Automatic Shut-down Turn off the power when printing is complete Print File Type GCODE Magic box Technology Perfect Z direction texture Temperature Camera Control Monitoring + Control Max. Nozzle Temperature 420°C Emergency stop switch Yes Max. Bed Temperature 100°C Hardware Max. Chamber Temperature 70°C X/Y motors High-precision Servo motors Filaments Drying Temperature 0-70°C (Timed) X/Y Axis High-precision Linear slides Electrical Air filter HEPA+Carbon Power Requirements 220~240 V, 50~60 Hz Print bed Removable magnetic platform( base on high-precision aviation aluminum plate) Max. Power 5500W Print surface PEI sheet+ PEI coating Screen 7″ Touch Screen Mainboard 32 bits Connectivity USB/USB disk / WiFi X/Y min&max Photoelectric switch

Speed Size and Weight Best Printing speed 80mm/s Product, Dimensions, and Weight 1080 x 920 x 1245mm, 200kg Max. Printing speed 150mm/s Packing Size, and Weight 1150 x 1000 x 1410mm, 245kg

The D600 Pro 2 system comes equipped with camera control technology. Photo via CreatBot.

For additional information on the CreatBot D600 Pro 2 3D printer, visit CreatBot’s official website. Potential customers can also request a quote from the company.

