CreatBot D1000 HS & D600 Pro2 HS: Redefining Industrial 3D Printing with Uncompromised Speed and Precision

How 5× Faster Printing Speeds Are Transforming Manufacturing Timelines

In today’s manufacturing landscape, speed isn’t just an advantage — it’s a critical competitive edge. CreatBot‘s latest industrial 3D printers, the D1000 high speed (HS) and D600 Pro2 HS, are reshaping rapid prototyping and on-demand production with:

300 mm/s sustained print speeds (5× faster than previous generations)

5,000 mm/s² acceleration, enabling instant directional changes without vibration artifacts

90 mm³/s ultra-high flow rates, capable of melting even engineering-grade materials at production scale

Why Speed Matters In Industrial 3D Printing

As supply chains face growing disruptions and customer expectations continue to rise, the ability to produce high-quality parts at unprecedented speeds has become essential.

With CreatBot’s HS Series, manufacturers benefit from:

Faster time-to-market – stay ahead of competitors

Lower production costs – maximize ROI per machine

Unmatched flexibility – adapt to demand shifts instantly

Industrial-grade reliability – precision and repeatability at high speeds

The CreatBot D1000 HS and D600 Pro2 HS. Photo via CreatBot.

Klipper: The Smart Core of Industrial 3D Printing

CreatBot’s new D1000 HS and D600 Pro2 HS integrate Klipper firmware, delivering breakthrough performance:

Ultimate precision: Resonance compensation and pressure advance ensure ±0.05 mm accuracy.

Real-time optimization: Dynamic parameter adjustment maintains stability at high speeds.

Multi-machine control: Centralized management streamlines production efficiency.

Easy maintenance: Modular design simplifies troubleshooting.

Faster speeds · Smarter control · Superior printing

D1000 HS: Large-Scale Production at Record Speeds

1000 × 1000 × 1000 mm build volume for full-size parts

New high-flow hotend achieving 90 mm³/s material flow

Ideal for automotive, aerospace, and heavy industry applications

Compatible with industrial-grade materials (PLA, ABS, ASA, PA-CF)

D600 Pro2 HS: Precision Meets Performance

600 × 600 × 600 mm optimized work volume

Enhanced Klipper-based motion system

Reliable 24/7 operation for continuous production

Simplified workflow for professional users

Speed Meets Scale: CreatBot’s Global Vision

CreatBot is delivering high-speed industrial 3D printing to manufacturers around the world, supported by a global network of regional warehouses and local dealers for fast delivery and dependable support in your time zone.

With strategically located facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, we ensure prompt local shipments and immediate access to spare parts — eliminating traditional concerns around international procurement.

The D1000 HS and D600 Pro2 HS not only provide unmatched 300 mm/s print speeds without compromising quality, but also offer peace of mind with certified technical support and replacement components available in your region within 24 hours.

The Future is Fast—Are You Ready?

The era of slow, costly prototyping and production is over. High-speed industrial 3D printing has arrived, and CreatBot’s D1000 HS and D600 Pro2 HS are leading the way.

Want to see faster workflows in action? Book a demo today.

Join us on LinkedIn and 3D Printing Industry’s Youtube channel for exclusive content.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

Featured image shows the CreatBot D1000 HS and D600 Pro2 HS. Photo via CreatBot.