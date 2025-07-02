Creality’s SpacePi X4 Filament Dryer Now Shipping at $199

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Creality’s new addition to its 3D printing lineup, the SpacePi X4 filament dryer, is now in stock and shipping globally.

Priced at MSRP of $199, the SpacePi X4 builds on earlier models in the series to offer a more advanced drying solution for users handling multi-color printers, engineering materials, or small print farms. Developed in response to recurring feedback on filament reliability, the new unit builds on the original SpacePi with improved features and refined controls following positive reviews on Amazon and Reddit.

Flash sale alert: Grab the SpacePi X4 filament dryer for $149, down from $199.

As part of a flash sale, the SpacePi X4 filament dryer is available for $159 through July 7. A second promotional period will run from July 8 to July 11, offering a 25% discount and bringing the price down to $149.

Tackling moisture in filament storage

Moisture remains a persistent challenge in filament-based 3D printing, often causing extrusion issues, stringing, and weak layer adhesion that compromise print quality and waste material. The SpacePi X4 addresses this with a system focused on control, containment, and consistency.

Its two independently heated chambers, each reaching up to 85°C with 200W PTC heaters, can dry four spools at once at separate temperatures allowing users to condition materials like PLA and PETG alongside higher-temperature filaments such as ABS, PA, or TPU.

The unit’s sealed environment plays an important role in maintaining filament integrity after drying cycles are complete. A hatch cover seal and one-way valve help block moisture from re-entering the system, while built-in desiccants regenerate automatically without the need for replacement.

A look at how the SpacePi X4 combines multi-spool capacity, smart controls, and built-in safety for hassle-free filament drying. Image via Creality.

To further maintain a controlled environment, the SpacePi X4 uses dual dehumidifying fans that actively remove moisture from the chambers during operation. This means users no longer need to manually vent the chamber, a step required by many other dryers.

An updated interface, designed specifically for drying tasks, is central to the user experience. A 3.2-inch touchscreen allows real-time monitoring of internal conditions and offers customizable presets, including three user-defined slots for repeatable drying routines.

Once the drying cycle finishes, the interface provides both a visual alert and a buzzer notification. The interface also supports firmware upgrades via TF card, with updates based on user feedback.

Designed for broad compatibility and efficient operation, the SpacePi X4 supports both 1.75mm and 2.85mm filaments and can accommodate up to four 1kg or 2kg spools at once. A double-layer insulation structure keeps the surface temperature below 60°C during high-heat cycles, making it safer for use in shared spaces.

Close-up of multiple filament spools inside the SpacePi X4. Photo via Creality.

To minimize disruption in quiet environments, the system automatically reduces fan speed after reaching its target temperature, bringing the noise level down to around 42 decibels in silent mode.

In terms of operational safeguards, Creality has incorporated several automated features to ensure user safety and equipment reliability. A resettable PTC fuse responds to overheating, while an air outlet sensor shuts off drying if temperatures rise beyond safe levels.

A self-detecting blower fan pauses operation if faults are detected, and dual LED fill lights provide clear visual indicators, activating at the start of a cycle and turning off once it concludes.

Sealed design and color-coded spools offer organized, reliable material flow. Photo via Creality.

The SpacePi X4 supports a range of commonly used filaments including PLA, ABS, PETG, PET, PC, ASA, PA, PAHT, and TPU. Drying durations typically fall between four and eight hours depending on the material, with presets tailored for both low and high-temperature filaments. Energy use during a one-hour cycle at 85°C is measured at 0.208 kWh when using both chambers, or 0.124 kWh for single-chamber operation.

With shipping already underway, the unit is now reaching customers globally. For users working with high-performance materials or managing multiple printers, the SpacePi X4 offers stable storage, minimal oversight, and long-term filament preservation.

Technical specifications and pricing

Interested users can purchase the SpacePi X4 filament dryer for $199 through Creality’s official website. Additionally, the filament dryer is also available for $159 through a flash sale till July 7, with a second promotion from July 8 to July 11 offering 25% off and reducing the price to $149.

Product name Creality SpacePi X4 Product size 382 x 290 x 270mm Packaging size 453 x 350 x 330mm Product net weight 5kg Rated power 360W Housing Material ABS/PA/PC Flame Retardant Grade UL 94 V-0 Temperature Range 45-85 °C Drying Time 1-48h Input Voltage UK/GB/EUR/AUS/BRA/CHL/ARG 220-240V~50/60Hz US/JPN 100-120V~50/60Hz Applicable Filament Spool Diameter ≤ 200mm, width ≤ 150mm, wire diameter: 1.75/2.85mm

