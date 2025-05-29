Creality v. Slice Engineering Patent Lawsuit Resolved in New Agreement

Florida-based Slice Engineering has reached an agreement with Creality over a patent non-infringement lawsuit filed by the Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer.

The original declaratory judgment lawsuit was filed last year in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Gainesville Division. Creality claimed that Slice Engineering wrongly accused it of infringing two hotend patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 10,875,244 and 11,660,810. It sought a jury trial to secure a legal judgment declaring it had not infringed on either patent. However, the case has now been dropped after a mutual resolution between both parties.

In an official press release, Slice Engineering commented: “Creality and Slice Engineering look forward to many years of collaboration to provide innovative 3D printing solutions and move the additive manufacturing industry forward.”

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd. v. Slice Engineering LLC

In the lawsuit, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd. v. Slice Engineering LLC, Creality accused Slice Engineering of requesting “exorbitant license fees” for its 3D printer hotend kits, “even though Plaintiff’s products do not infringe the Patents-in-Suit.”

In the filing, Creality claimed that Slice Engineering “turned to harass” its distributors, customers, and business partners. The complaint also claimed that Slice filed online takedown notices against Creality’s customers through the IACC MarketSafe Program on AliExpress.com.

These notices allegedly accused Creality of patent infringement involving several products, including the Spider High Temperature Hotend, K1 Series Ceramic Heating Block Kit, Spider High Temperature and High Flow Hotend Pro, Spider Water-cooled Ceramic Hotend, Spider Speedy Ceramic Hotend, and the Ender-3 V3 SE/KE Ceramic Heating Block Kit.

Creality further alleged that Slice Engineering submitted additional complaints through Amazon’s Patent Evaluation Express Program. These complaints reportedly targeted the Spider High Temperature and High Flow Hotend Pro, as well as the Creality K1C 3D printer, which is equipped with the K1 Series Ceramic Heating Block Kit.

Creality vehemently denied the alleged patent infringements and sought a legal judgment to clear itself of any wrongdoing. It also requested the Court to award attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses incurred during the legal battle.

Featured image shows Slice Engineering’s Mosquito Prime hotend. Image via Slice Engineering.