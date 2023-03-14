Creality unveils its new CR-Scan Ferret 3D scanner: Technical specifications and pricing

Desktop 3D printer manufacturer Creality has released a new 3D scanner, the CR-Scan Ferret which it claims is a significant improvement in user experience.

The CR-Scan Ferret includes a new APP and software that are designed with ease of use in mind. “Users can take out their phone and Ferret anywhere in their workspace, garage, garden, exhibition hall, or even outside to digitalize objects,” Creality says. It facilitates a variety of applications at a low cost, similar to Creality’s Ender 3 series 3D printer. More importantly, it has no negative impact on performance, says Creality.

This comes at the heels of the launch of Creality’s FDM 3D printer CR-M4 which was launched last month.

Creality CR-Scan Ferret. Image via Creality.

Faster processing, new scanning modes, and more features of CR-Scan Ferret

The very first feature of Creality CR-Scan Ferret is that it is equipped with a sophisticated Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) depth computing chip that provides deep processing for megapixel images at 60 frames per second. The processing speed is more than ten times faster than that of standard chips, says Creality. The computing chip ensures that Ferret will be capable of keeping a scanning frame rate of up to 30fps for seamless and rapid scanning with little workload and lower power consumption.

CR-Scan Ferret is equipped with an ASIC chip. Image via Creality.

The second feature of the 3D scanner includes two distinct scanning modes, wide-range scanning, and high-accuracy scanning. The two modes can be changed according to the requirements of the user. Wide-range mode rapidly scans large objects. It consists of a single capture range of up to 560*820mm, covering a large area and allowing users to modify the distance for medium and large objects. Users can scan items as large as engines, car doors, and rear bumpers. Furthermore, the Ferret employs visual tracking rather than markers. Users do not need to apply anything to the objects prior to scanning, i.e., it tracks them automatically. High-accuracy mode precisely scans medium-to-small-sized objects. It features a 0.1mm accuracy and a 3D resolution of 0.16mm, ensuring high quality and capturing more details.

Moreover, Creality claims that the Ferret offers a realistic scanning effect and user experience, along with a larger scanning range, thanks to a built-in camera and superior technical strength. The Ferret grasps full-color textures and automatically maps them on the 3D model using the built-in high-resolution color camera, allowing users to produce high-quality, vivid color scans that “reflect the real color of the world that the users scanned”.

The CR-Scan Ferret provides a full-color scan. Image via Creality.

Creality claims 3D scanners typically struggle when subjected to excessive direct light, requiring users to scan in a dark room for optimal outcomes. Because of its advanced optical technology and an intelligent algorithm, the Ferret scanner works effectively in bright sunlight. Because of its advanced material flexibility when scanning these objects, it can additionally scan black and dark components better than other scanners. Users may additionally utilize a portable charger to scan anything they want outside.

CR-Scan Ferret can scan effectively in bright sunlight. Image via Creality.

The Creality CR-Scan Ferret is a “notable scanner” that provides high quality at a low cost while being considerably smaller and lighter than comparable scanners in the industry. According to Creality, it weighs only 105 grams, which is roughly the same as an orange. The Creality CR-Scan Ferret is lightweight and portable. Users can slide it into their pockets or backpack and it will take up very little space. Users may also link their phones to Ferret to view the scanning results in real time by placing them on the stand. The Ferret scanner consumes little power and can be powered by a 5V power bank or even one‘s Android phone.

Cr-Scan Ferret is compact in size. Image via Creality.

Lastly, Creality Scan, associated with APP and software for the Creality CR-Scan Ferret, has many functionalities that should assist the user in achieving clean scans and comprehensive models. The APP/software, for example, includes one-click model optimization and multipositional auto alignment, as well as auto noise removal, streamlined topology, color texture mapping, and more. Users can also upload and share models through the Creality Cloud, which allows them to slice scanned components and even send them to a 3D printer with the simple click of a button.

Technical Specifications and pricing

Accuracy 0.1mm Resolution/Point Distance 0.16mm Single capture range 560*[email protected] Frame Rate/Scan Speed up to 30 fps Color Texture Support, built-in Working Distance 150~700mm Minimum Scanning 50*50*50mm Light Source NIR Outdoor Scanning Support Scanning in Bright Sunlight Tracking Mode Visual Tracking Output Format OBJ / STL / PLY Compatible System Android / Windows / Mac OS Connection USB 2.0/3.0 Scanner Weight 105g Scanner Size 120*30*26mm

For further information about Creality’s product line, visit the website.

Featured image shows Creality CR-Scan Ferret. Image via Creality.