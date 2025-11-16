Creality rejects Bambu Lab MakerWorld’s claims of widespread model infringement, says no legal notice received

Creality has rejected allegations made by MakerWorld that thousands of 3D models published exclusively on its platform were reuploaded without consent to rival services, including Creality Cloud. The company said it has not been contacted by Bambu Lab or MakerWorld in any formal capacity.

In a statement provided to 3D Printing Industry, Creality said it had “not received any formal legal notice or documents from Bambu Lab”, and described the circulating claims as “unverified and not based on factual evidence.”

Creality’s response follows 3D Printing Industry’s report earlier this week in which a MakerWorld representative alleged that more than 4,000 models and 2,000 creators had been affected over the past year by unauthorised reuploads to external platforms. MakerWorld said some related cases had already been filed in Chinese courts, though the company did not disclose defendants or jurisdictions.

Creality stated that no such notice had reached the firm.

Content moderation and takedown procedures

Creality said that reported models or user profiles are reviewed and removed “if necessary” in accordance with its policies. The company added that a dedicated moderation team “continuously monitor(s) the platform, conduct(s) regular audits, and handle(s) copyright-related reports to safeguard creators’ rights.”

Creality pointed to a public explanation of its copyright-protection processes on its website, saying this outlined its approach to user complaints and takedown requests.

MakerWorld, by contrast, has described its current system as a “reminder and supporter” mechanism that alerts creators when suspected infringement is identified. The platform has said that a more formal rights-protection system will be introduced, including a dashboard for submitting evidence and tracking cases, and the option for the platform itself to file complaints on behalf of creators.

Calls for industry collaboration, but clear disagreement remains

While rejecting the allegations made by MakerWorld, Creality said it remained open to “industry-level discussions on improving copyright protection and model provenance mechanisms.”

“Clearer standards and better technical solutions can benefit creators and the wider 3D printing community,” the company said, adding that its willingness to cooperate should not be interpreted as agreement with the “unverified claims currently circulating.”

MakerWorld has said it has not yet contacted other platforms regarding cooperative standards and is currently focused on launching and validating its new rights-protection tools.

Disputed claims, parallel legal actions

MakerWorld’s assertion that exclusive designs from its platform were reuploaded to sites including Creality Cloud, Nexprint and MakerOnline remains unverified; 3D Printing Industry has not independently examined the evidence MakerWorld says it has collected. Creality said it has not been named in any legal proceedings and has no knowledge of cases relating to the matter.

The situation unfolds as other legal challenges continue in the sector. In the US, litigation between Stratasys and Bambu Lab remains ongoing, with recent filings expanding the scope of the dispute.

An unresolved question for the model-sharing ecosystem

The responses from MakerWorld and Creality underscore differing interpretations of responsibility in the model-sharing economy, where millions of user-generated files circulate across platforms with varied licensing and enforcement mechanisms. As platforms move to develop their own ecosystems, the tension between protecting creators and consolidating platform control shows no sign of easing.

3DPI will continue to follow developments as additional information, including any formal filings in China, becomes available.

