Creality opens pre-orders for Falcon A1C enclosed desktop laser engraver

Creality Falcon, the laser engraving and cutting product line from desktop fabrication company Creality, has opened pre-orders for the Falcon A1C. The compact, enclosed laser engraver is aimed at first-time makers and home users, with prices starting at $199.

The Falcon A1C combines a Class 1 fully enclosed design, interchangeable laser modules and automatic focusing within a compact desktop system. Camera-equipped configurations also include an onboard HD camera for positioning, material recognition and AI-assisted image preparation.

Creality is positioning the machine as an entry-level system designed to reduce the manual setup associated with desktop laser engraving while supporting operation in home workshops, studios and other indoor environments.

Falcon A1C enclosed desktop laser engraver. Photo via Creality.

AI-assisted positioning and image preparation

Falcon A1C models equipped with the AI Camera use an integrated HD camera to identify the material placed inside the machine and assist with positioning the design.

Users can view the object within Creality’s software and place artwork directly onto the camera image. This is intended to reduce the measuring, alignment and test passes commonly required before engraving.

The camera system also supports automatic contour extraction, background removal and smart layout. These tools can prepare photographs and images for engraving without requiring users to edit them separately in other design software.

Creality also offers standard 5W and 10W configurations without the AI Camera. According to the company, the camera cannot be added to standard models after purchase, making the camera-equipped version a separate configuration rather than a later upgrade.

Enclosed design for indoor engraving

The Falcon A1C is classified as a Class 1 laser device. Its fully enclosed housing is designed to allow operation without protective laser goggles during normal use.

Additional safety features include flame detection, tilt protection and a USB safety lock. An optional air purifier is available to filter smoke and odors generated during indoor engraving or cutting.

The machine has a 150 × 150 mm working area and can accommodate objects up to 148 mm in height. Optional rotary accessories allow users to engrave cylindrical objects including cups and tumblers.

Engraving speeds reach up to 15,000 mm/min. Automatic focusing is handled through a motorized lifting platform that adjusts the processing height according to the material placed inside the machine.

Tool-free interchangeable laser modules

A tool-free module system allows users to switch between three compatible laser options.

The 5W and 10W diode modules are designed for engraving and cutting materials including wood, bamboo, leather, paper, acrylic and coated metal. The 10W module provides greater cutting capability than the entry-level 5W option.

A separate 1.2W infrared module is available for marking bare metals and certain plastics that are not suited to processing with a conventional blue diode laser. Creality says users can change modules within seconds without tools.

Additional laser modules are sold separately rather than supplied with every configuration. Processing results will also depend on the selected laser, material composition and material thickness.

Falcon A1C 1.2W Infrared Laser Module For Creality Falcon A1C. Photo via Creality.



Falcon A1C 10W Diode Laser Module for Creality Falcon A1C. Photo via Creality.

Software, connectivity and pricing

Jobs run through Creality’s free Falcon Design Space software, available on Windows, macOS, and mobile devices. For those who want deeper control over settings, LightBurn compatibility is built in. Connectivity covers Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, and USB, plus there’s cloud storage and an app workflow that can convert photos straight into engraving-ready artwork.

From open-frame hardware to automated desktop systems

In 2022, Creality’s CR-Laser Falcon was offered as an open-frame 5W and 10W system aimed at makers. Focusing was performed manually, while job preparation relied on third-party software including LightBurn and LaserGRBL. The open-frame design also required additional consideration around shielding and ventilation during operation.

Creality has since integrated more of the setup process into its desktop laser systems. The Falcon A1 Pro, launched in 2025, combined a built-in camera with AI-assisted autofocus, a 20W blue laser and an optional 2W infrared module, but was priced at $1,099 in the US.

Creality Falcon A1C technical specifications

As a launch promotion, customers in the US and EU can take 15% off with code LAUNCH10, valid June 15-July 31, 2026.

Specification Creality Falcon A1C Laser options 5W diode, 10W diode, 1.2W infrared Diode laser wavelength 455 ± 5 nm Infrared laser wavelength 1064 ± 1 nm Diode laser spot size Approx. 0.08 × 0.20 mm Infrared laser spot size Approx. 0.03 × 0.03 mm Maximum engraving speed 15,000 mm/min Working area 150 × 150 mm Maximum working height 148 mm Focusing Automatic focusing with motorized lifting platform Laser module system Tool-free interchangeable modules Camera Integrated HD camera on AI Camera configurations Safety classification Class 1 enclosed laser device Safety features Flame detection, tilt protection, USB safety lock Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Software Falcon Design Space, LightBurn compatible Machine dimensions 336 × 377 × 341 mm Weight 9.7 kg standard / 9.8 kg AI Camera version Optional accessories Air purifier, exhaust fan, rotary kits, flexible fixture

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Feature image shows the Falcon A1C enclosed desktop laser engraver. Photo via Creality.