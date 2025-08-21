Creality launches its new K2 and K2 Pro desktop 3D printers: Technical specifications and pricing

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Energy and AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Creality has expanded its flagship K series with the launch of two new desktop 3D printers, the K2 and Creality K2 Pro.

The release follows last year’s introduction of the K2 Plus and adds new functions including multi-material printing, camera-assisted monitoring, and performance upgrades, while offering users a choice between two build volumes. Together, the updates divide the series more clearly between an entry-level option for engineering plastics and a higher-spec machine designed for reinforced composites, while also bringing AI-supported reliability tools into Creality’s flagship range.

Creality K2 with four connected Filament System (CFS) units. Photo via Creality.

AI tools enhance print reliability

According to the manufacturer, the two models differ primarily in how they handle materials. K2 Pro features an actively heated chamber reaching 60°C, a full enclosure, a hardened steel nozzle capable of 40 mm³/s extrusion, and a reinforced cooling fan.

This setup allows it to process polymers such as PA-CF and PPA-CF, which require consistent chamber temperatures and nozzle durability. Lacking chamber heating, K2 is instead positioned for engineering filaments including ABS and PLA-CF.

The two printers share support for the Creality Filament System (CFS), which is designed for multi-material use. Up to four CFS units can be connected, making it possible to load 16 spools at once. Users can then switch between colours or combine filaments with dissolvable and breakaway supports.

When RFID-enabled spools are used, the system recognises filament type and colour automatically, and if a spool runs out mid-print, it continues with another slot carrying the same filament. To maintain quality, the CFS stores materials in a dry chamber with built-in desiccants, while its display shows humidity, temperature, and the number of connected units.

Each printer carries a chamber-mounted AI camera that can flag common failures such as filament “spaghetti” or warn if the build plate is missing before a job starts. On the K2 Pro, a second camera is mounted to the nozzle, where it monitors extrusion flow and checks for blockages in the waste chute. These additions are intended to increase print success rates, particularly when multiple materials are involved.

A user works with components beside Creality’s K2 Pro desktop 3D printer. Photo via Creality.

Under the hood, both printers are built with die-cast aluminium alloy frame parts for rigidity and a steel linear rail on the X-axis to limit wear over time. Motion is handled by step-servo motors, which allow printing at up to 600 mm/s with 20,000 mm/s² acceleration. Creality notes that the earlier K2 Plus remains faster, with a maximum acceleration of 30,000 mm/s², but the new machines still sit within the high-performance bracket for desktop printers.

Additional features include Smart Auto Levelling, which probes only the areas of the bed where a model will be printed. Connectivity covers USB and 2.4G Wi-Fi on both models, with Ethernet added to K2 Pro. Each printer is fitted with a 4-inch touchscreen, a Quiet Mode for lower operating noise, and onboard storage of 8GB for K2 and 32GB for K2 Pro.

Technical specifications and pricing

Creality lists the K2 at $549 for the standard version and $699 for the combo package, while the K2 Pro is priced at $849 and $1049 for combo. Orders will open on August 25 through Creality’s official store, Amazon, and authorised partners.

Specifications K2 Pro K2 Build Volume 300 × 300 × 300 mm 260 × 260 × 260 mm Product Dimensions 445 × 477 × 573 mm 404 × 436 × 545 mm Net Weight 23.7 kg 18.3 kg Max Print Speed & Acceleration 600 mm/s, 20000 mm/s² 600 mm/s, 20000 mm/s² Max Nozzle Temperature 300 °C 300 °C Step-Servo Motors X/Y Axes and Extruder X/Y Axes and Extruder Max Heatbed Temperature 110 °C 100 °C Max Chamber Temperature 60 °C – Compatible Filaments PLA/PETG/PET/ABS/ASA/PLA-CF/PA-CF/PPA-CF PLA/PETG/PET/ABS/PLA-CF Belt Tensioning Manual Manual Auxiliary Cooling Fan 1 1 Air Filter 1 1 Smart Auto Leveling Yes Yes Auto Flow Rate Calibration Yes, via Nozzle AI Camera – Chamber Camera 1 × 720P @30fps 1 × 720P @30fps Built-in RFID Reader Yes – Alarm Sounds Yes Yes Touchscreen 4-inch 4-inch Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4G) / RJ45 / USB Drive / Creality 485 Port Wi-Fi (2.4G) / USB Drive / Creality 485 Port Storage 32GB EMMC 8GB EMMC Rated Hotend Power 70W 70W

