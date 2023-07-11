Creality K1 Max ultra-fast 3D printer hits the market

Shenzhen-based leading 3D printer manufacturer Creality has announced the market launch of its newest product, the K1 Max 3D Printer. With a competitive price and innovative features, the K1 Max aims to make high-quality 3D printing accessible to a wider audience.

Originally priced at $999, Creality has now decided to lower the price of the K1 Max to just $899. The company has made this significant price deduction to thank users for their ongoing patience and anticipation for the new product, as well as their feedback and suggestions.

The K1 Max will be available for purchase across all channels starting from July 14th. Customers can visit the Creality online store, Amazon, or other authorized dealers to get their hands on this cutting-edge 3D printer.

What’s more, to celebrate the launch of the K1 Max, Creality will initiate a number of exclusive offers and deals on the Creality Store. The company will also participate in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day event, allowing customers to access even more exciting discounts on exclusive Creality products.

The Creality K1 Max ultra-fast 3D printer. Image via Creality.

Key features of the K1 Max

The K1 Max boasts an array of impressive features that cater to the needs of both professional makers and hobbyists.

Capable of reaching an impressive printing speed of 600mm/s in just 0.03s based on 20000mm/s² acceleration, the K1 Max can 3D print a 3D Benchy model in just 13 minutes, 12 times faster than average.

Creality K1 Max 3D print speed. Image via Creality.

Combining a nimble Core XY architecture with a 190g lightweight printhead, the K1 Max alone offers the productivity of multiple 3D printers together, boosting efficiency and bolstering people’s zeal for 3D printing. To boot, the machine boasts a 300x300x300mm large build volume, enabling rapid prototyping or design verification.

Additionally, the K1 Max includes a 1080p AI camera, which can monitor and alert users of anomalies and errors. Besides real-time monitoring, the camera can also be used to create interesting time-lapses of the 3D printing process. AI LiDAR technology is also incorporated with the K1 Max.

The Creality K1 Max AI Camera. Image via Creality.

With high-speed printing capabilities, large build volume, and an AI camera, the K1 Max provides users with an unparalleled 3D printing experience. Moreover, the printer incorporates AI LiDAR technology, further enhancing its performance and accuracy. The 1μm resolution LiDAR can autonomously map out the first layer of a 3D print, and will instantly pause the 3D printing process and inform the user if something goes wrong.

Customers can access detailed features, and learn more about the K1 Max, from the Creality product page.

The Creality K1 Max AI LiDAR technology. Image via Creality.

Exclusive offers on Creality Store K1 Series purchases

As part of the K1 Max’s launch, Creality is offering a number of exciting and exclusive deals on its official online store.

Most notably, customers who purchase both a K1 and K1 Max from the Creality store will receive a complimentary one-year membership to the Creality Cloud. Valued at $79.99, this membership includes access to over 250 premium models, built-in model slicing capabilities, and cloud printing and monitoring features.

To learn more about Creality’s promotions, customers from the US, Europe, Germany, UK, Australia, and Canada can visit their dedicated online store links.

Creality to present Amazon Prime Day discounts

Creality has also announced its participation in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day, a highlight anticipated annual event that offers the lowest prices of the year for a range of products. Taking place from July 11th to July 12th, this exclusive event offers Amazon Prime members exclusive limited-time discounts on a number of select Creality products.

During the event, both the K1 and HALOT-MAGE PRO will be available at a special price of just $629, reduced from $799. Additionally, customers can access discounts on other Creality products, which will be offered at discounts ranging from 15% to 30%. As a seller, Creality states that it is proud to provide customers with unbeatable offers on this occasion.

Customers from the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain can access the Prime Day discounts from their dedicated Amazon links.



To coincide with Prime Day, discounts of up to 50% will be offered during July 10-16 on the Creality store. Customers can visit the official Creality Store for more details on these promotions.

Featured image shows the Creality K1 Max 3D printer. Image via Creality.