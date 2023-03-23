Creality discounts and new Products in Spring Sale to celebrate 9th anniversary

China based Desktop 3D printer manufacturer Creality is set to host a hybrid (online+offline) event to celebrate their nine year anniversary, announcing multiple new “next-gen” products and a series of spring sales in the process.

The event will be accessible via Creality’s official Facebook and YouTube accounts at 0900 ET / 1300 GMT / 1400 CET on April 9th. Creality will celebrate the achievements of the past decade, but also look to the future by outlining a number of new “blockbuster products” and exclusive spring offers for customers.

Creality CEO Ao Danjun commented that “From our first batch of Creality 3D printers in 2014, the first product review we received from customers, to the first 3D printing function we developed with business partners, we are proud to have their companion and support.” Looking to the decade ahead, Danjun added that “Creality will continue to evangelize 3D printing and iterate our products for a better user experience.”

9 years of Creality

Founded in Shenzhen on April 9, 2014, Creality operates primarily in the desktop FDM space, focusing on the research, design and production of consumer and professional-grade AM technology. Over the last 9 years, the company has successfully built up a global consumer base of over 3.5 million, expanding its footprint to over 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Creality outlines its vision as “bringing 3D printing to every home for a new era of craftsmanship”, and is committed to becoming a “3D printing evangelist.” In order to achieve this, the company offers a “user-centric” philosophy and seeks to introduce 3D printing concepts to homes, schools, workshops, factories and academic institutions. Creality also looks to drive digitalization in manufacturing, education, healthcare, architecture and beyond.

The announcement of this event follows last month’s unveiling of Creality’s new FDM 3D printer CR-M4, a machine pitched as a “3D printing beast” by the company. Priced from $1,099, the CR-M4 is a versatile system which offers a large 450 x 450 x 470 mm build base, dual Y-axis linear rails, and a convenient printing method. This allows users to print large-scale models in a single run, with the company stating that it’s time for consumers to “max out their creativity and let their thoughts run wild.”

CR-M4 3D printer by Creality. Photo via Creality.

New products, and a series of anniversary sales

Among the new machines set to be unveiled during the event are a brand-new smart resin printer with a 10.3-inch 8K screen and a series of AI-powered FDM flagship K1 systems. Equally, a number of new 3D printing related products are expected to be unveiled, including a 40W laser engraver and the CR-Scan Ferret 3D scanner, with the Creality Cloud APP and Creality Print slicer software set to be iterated to the latest version.

Designed with ease of use in mind, the Ferret scanner incorporates a new APP and software and can facilitate a variety of applications at low cost and with no negative impact on performance, according to Creality. “Users can take out their phone and Ferret anywhere in their workspace, garage, garden, exhibition hall, or even outside to digitalize objects”, says Creality.

Creality CR-Scan Ferret. Photo via Creality.

Furthermore, a series of one-stop 3D printed footwear products are also set to be unveiled. According to Creality, these footwear offerings are aimed towards consumers who look to “embrace changes and futuristic fashions.” To further promote this, the company will also be running a footwear model design contest which it hopes will encourage users to “liberate their imagination.”

Along with these exciting new next-gen products, Creality will also be marking this 9 year milestone with a number of exclusive anniversary sales. The Ender anniversary sale, available across Creality’s Official Stores, will run from March 16 to April 1. Exclusive deals offered in this sale include, Save up to $80 on the Ender-5 s1+Sonic Pad Speed Combo, and Up to $50 off the best-selling Ender series, including the Ender-3 S1 and Ender-3 S1 Pro.

Running from April 2 to April 9, the Creality 9th anniversary sale will offer further discounts to Creality’s key products, with its “Hero Products” set to be available from just $99. Moreover, this sale will also offer a “One Day One Crazy Deal” for Creality’s best sellers, and a lucky draw offering 50 free 3D printers and a $5000 gift card. New members will also gain exclusive access to a $20 coupon and up to 1000 limited free nozzle kits. Moreover, the official Amazon store will also be launching an anniversary sale throughout this period.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to ensure you keep up with the latest 3D printing news. You can also follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Are you interested in working in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs to view a selection of available roles and kickstart your career.



Featured image shows the poster for the Creality 9th anniversary celebrations and spring sale event. Photo via Creality.