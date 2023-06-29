Creality connects with the 3D printing community by showcasing its novel technologies at MRRF 2023

Desktop 3D printer manufacturer Creality, recently participated in the Midwest RepRap Festival (MRRF) 2023. Held at Elkhart Fairgrounds in Goshen, Indiana, the event was held from June 23 to 25.

Many attendees at the event were “drawn” to the Creality booth, where the manufacturer presented its new 3D printers and technologies. The company displayed its latest products, such as the Creality K1 and Ender series, along with the Sonic Pad. Creality believes that these offerings have become known for their dependable performance and affordability.

“We were thrilled to participate in MRRF 2023 and hold the ShareFest 2023 in our bid to connect with the vibrant community of 3D printing enthusiasts,” said Alice Zeng, Overseas Sales Director at Creality. “Both events provided an excellent platform to showcase our latest innovations, exchange ideas, and strengthen our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers.”

Creality team and users happy faces at the event’s success. Photo via Creality.

Attendees gain insights, guidance, and more

Alongside displaying its products, Creality had a dedicated team available to offer attendees with insights, guidance, and assistance. Visitors were able to observe live demonstrations, participate in detailed conversations, and acquire knowledge about the most recent developments and uses within the 3D printing field.

Furthermore, at MRRF, Creality organized a robot printing relay competition featuring four teams vying for prizes. The event was broadcasted live, and a lottery quiz based on the match results was conducted. Another notable aspect for Creality at MRRF was the presence of modified machines. Among them, the exhibition showcased an in-house modified Ender-3 S1 Pro, alongside several Ender models customized by users.

Creality demonstrating its technologies at MRRF 2023. Photo via Creality.

An overseas fans event to forge partnerships and foster growth

Following MRRF, Creality organized ShareFest 2023, its first overseas fans event. The event took place on the afternoon of the 25th at Spohn Ballroom in Goshen and was designed as a Festival afterparty. As part of the event, a 3D printing competition known as the 3D Printing Masterpiece Ring Match was held. The competition awarded prizes to the winners, which included the Falcon2 22W, K1 Max, K1, and HALOT-MAGE PRO.

MRRF and ShareFest 2023 drew a wide range of attendees, including 3D printing enthusiasts, professionals, hobbyists, and educators. These events provided a meaningful opportunity for Creality’s fans to gather and share their knowledge, ideas, and personal experiences.

Creality members at ShareFest 2023 overseas fans event. Photo via Creality.

Creality says its participation in these events demonstrates its dedication to forging new partnerships, collaborating with like-minded individuals, and fostering the growth and advancement of the 3D printing community.

