Creality adds the new K1C 3D printer to its portfolio: Technical specifications and pricing

3D printer manufacturer Creality has launched the new K1C 3D printer, expanding its K1 3D printer series that gained consumer acclaim for its speed and user-friendly setup in 2023.

The K1C builds upon its predecessor’s success by introducing enhancements such as a reliable extrusion system, improved filament compatibility, and new features like an AI camera and air filter. “The launch of the K1C signifies our continued effort to refine the 3D printing experience, focusing on practical upgrades and user-friendly features. The success of this latest addition to the K1 series will be determined by how well it meets user expectations and integrates within the broader 3D printing community,” says Creality.

The K1C 3D printer is a prosumer machine, the true champion of speed and skills. Photo via Creality.

Sculpting tomorrow with enhanced precision

The K1C contains an all-metal extruder kit designed to deliver 1000 hours of clog-free extrusion. Equipped with a bolster spring and a ball plunger, the extruder ensures a secure grip on the filament. The inclusion of the “Unicorn” nozzle, made of hardened steel, extends its capabilities to handle carbon fiber-filled filaments like PLA-CF and PETG-CF, commonly used in industrial settings for their mechanical strength and dimensional stability.

Taking inspiration from the K1, the K1C features an enhanced cooling system, aiming to minimize wobbling and reduce potential print defects like ghosting or ringing. The dynamically balanced hotend and part cooling fans on the printhead contribute to the system’s focus on delivering high-quality prints.

The K1C 3D printer possesses a substantial build volume. Photo via Creality.

The K1C is pre-assembled, providing users with a plug-and-play experience. Akin to turning on a new smartphone, the boot-up guide simplifies the initial setup. Auto-calibration eliminates the need for manual leveling tests, and the addition of an AI camera allows for real-time monitoring, error alerts, and time-lapse filming, adding convenience to the user experience.

Promising a quiet printing experience, the K1C’s silent mode keeps noise levels under 45 dB. The built-in active carbon filter aims to purify compounds and particles emitted during printing, ensuring a safe environment for users working close to the 3D printer. Practical features like excluding individual failed prints in batch printing and security enhancements, including damper hinges and pre-installed damping pads, further contribute to the 3D printer’s user-friendly design.

Optimized printhead for carbon fiber printing. Photo via Creality.

The K1C maintains Creality’s commitment to open-source principles for both its hardware and software, says the company. Running on the Creality OS, based on Klipper, the 3D printer allows for advanced functions and customization. The Creality Print slicer includes features like smart cooling, optimal retraction, and slim tree supports. Additionally, it supports LAN-based print farm management. Moreover, the Creality Cloud platform complements the ecosystem by providing users with a repository of free 3D models and enabling cloud printing.

Technical features and pricing of Creality K1C 3D printer

Preorders for the K1C 3D printer will commence on January 25th, and interested customers can secure their units through Creality Store, Amazon, and authorized overseas distributors. The initial pricing on the Creality Store starts at $559/£539/€599, and a noteworthy 5% discount will be applicable across all channels, encompassing the official store and Amazon.

Model K1C Printing Technology FDM Build Volume 220 x 220 x 250mm Product Dimensions 355 x 355 x 482mm Supported Filaments PLA-CF, PA-CF, PET-CF, ABS, PLA, PETG, PET, TPU, PA, ABS, ASA, PC Build Surface PEI flexible build plate Heatbed Temperature ≤100℃ Nozzle Temperature ≤300℃ Nozzle Tri-metal Nozzle Integrated Printing Speed 300mm/s Max. Printing Speed ≤600mm/s，≤20000mm/s² Display Screen 4.3″ color touch screen Extruder All-metal direct drive extruder AI Camera Yes Air Purifier Yes Sleep Mode Yes

Featured image shows the Creality K1C 3D printer. Photo via Creality.