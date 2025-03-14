Creaform Unveils Creaform.OS and Creaform Metrology Suite: A Leap Forward in 3D Measurement Software

Creaform, a business unit of U.S. company AMETEK, Inc., and worldwide provider of automated and portable 3D measurement solutions has launched Creaform.OS and the Creaform Metrology Suite, its revamped 3D measurement software solutions. Previously known as VXelements, these new platforms focus on an intuitive user experience to streamline metrology workflows, benefiting professionals in reverse engineering, inspection, and automated 3D scanning.

Key Features of Creaform.OS



The platform offers a suite of standard acquisition modules, including Scan, Probe, and Photogrammetry, to ensure a seamless 3D measurement experience across all Creaform systems. Designed with a workflow-oriented approach, the newly redesigned UI segments core functionalities based on key application stages, enhancing efficiency.

Users can further tailor their experience through a customizable homepage, an updated menu structure, flexible toolbar placement, and preconfigured files optimized for specific applications. To support learning and engagement, the integrated Insight communication channel provides direct access to training materials and product updates. Additionally, built-in onboarding tools offer step-by-step guidance, helping new users familiarize themselves with the platform. Finally, an enhanced 3D viewer offers improved visualization through an advanced multi-source lighting engine and expanded display space.

Complementing Creaform.OS, the Creaform Metrology Suite provides a set of specialized application modules tailored to key metrology tasks. The Scan-to-CAD module enables reverse engineering via direct integration with CAD platforms, streamlining the transition from scanned data to digital models. For quality control, the Inspection module offers advanced tools for precise and efficient dimensional analysis. Meanwhile, the Automation module simplifies the programming and deployment of automated quality control workflows, enhancing process efficiency. Lastly, the Dynamic Tracking module enables real-time tracking of multiple objects in space, ensuring accurate positioning and orientation measurements during complex scanning operations.

A Comprehensive 3D Measurement Ecosystem



“Engineered with optimal UX in mind, these platforms provide a versatile suite of tools designed to simplify operations, solve industry-specific challenges, and promote long-term growth,” said Jérôme-Alexandre Lavoie, Director of Product Management at Creaform. “Innovation Takes Form in every aspect of Creaform’s hardware and software solutions, establishing partnerships founded on trust, adaptability, and technologies that not only meet today’s needs but shape the future.”

With over two decades of expertise in dimensional metrology, Creaform specializes in developing portable and automated 3D measurement technologies for processes such as reverse engineering, quality control, non-destructive testing, product development, and MRO. For instance, the HandySCAN 700|Elite, part of the HandySCAN 3D|SILVER Series, has been reviewed for its metrology-grade 3D scanning capabilities in industrial applications. Their technology also includes optical 3D scanners, portable Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs), and automated measurement solutions.

Automation in 3D Measurement

In industrial settings, automation facilitates real-time quality control and inspection. The development of a toolchain for automated optical 3D metrology demonstrates how vision-guided robotic process automation enhances precision and adaptability in manufacturing workflows. Additionally, automation allows 3D measurement systems to integrate seamlessly with CAD platforms, supporting continuous monitoring, real-time analysis, and instant adjustments to optimize both design and quality control processes.



Beyond industrial applications, automation is also being leveraged in medical diagnostics. A study in Sri Lanka utilized a 3D scanner developed by LymphaTech, in collaboration with Creaform, to effectively detect and assess lymphatic filariasis, a disease causing pronounced limb swelling. The device, essentially an infrared sensor mounted on an iPad, provided accurate 3D reconstructions of patients’ legs, enabling clinicians to measure limb volume and circumference efficiently. ​

