Craig Pyser to Lead Additive Manufacturing UK as New Chair

Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK), the trade association representing the UK’s additive manufacturing sector, has appointed Craig Pyser as its new chair. He replaces Stewart Lane, who stepped down in April to focus on his role as Vice President of the Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA), AMUK’s parent organisation.

Lane, who serves as Head of Business Development for the EMEA region at engineering firm Renishaw, had chaired AMUK since 2022. During that time, he led the association through its integration into the MTA’s broader network of manufacturing trade groups. On his departure, Lane recommended Pyser as successor, citing his professional background, industry knowledge, and engagement with the association. “Now that the merger of AMUK and the MTA has been completed, I feel the time is right to hand over responsibilities to someone closer to the industry who can lead AMUK and take it to the next level,” Lane said. “Craig’s expertise and experience make him the ideal candidate.”

Pyser is the CEO and co-founder of AMufacture, a private equity-backed contract manufacturing company that provides industrial additive manufacturing services. He founded the company in 2018 after a career in investment banking. “I am honoured to serve as AMUK’s new chair,” Pyser said. “Having been involved in the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry for many years, I relish the opportunity to play a key role in shaping its future. I’d like to thank Stewart for his enduring dedication and contributions to our association over the years.”

Craig Pyser, CEO of AMufacture, has been appointed as the new chair of Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK). Photo via AMUK.

Founded in 2014, AMUK supports the UK’s additive manufacturing community by facilitating technical information sharing, coordinating industry engagement, and representing its members in national conversations around advanced manufacturing. Following its merger with the MTA, AMUK became part of a cluster of organisations focused on enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Additive manufacturing builds components layer by layer from digital models, in contrast to subtractive methods such as machining. This process reduces material waste and enables complex part geometries. According to AMUK, the approach is especially useful for producing small batch volumes, where lower tooling costs and design flexibility are key operational advantages.

As part of the MTA group, AMUK continues to coordinate outreach, knowledge-sharing, and industry networking. It promotes the use of 3D printing technologies in both prototyping and production contexts, with a focus on practical adoption across supply chains. Member companies range from hardware providers and contract manufacturers to design consultancies and material suppliers.

Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK) logo. Image via AMUK.

Josh Dugdale, Head of AMUK, welcomed the appointment. “Craig has enjoyed a long career at the forefront of the additive manufacturing sector,” he said. “His expertise and industry knowledge are truly unmatched, and I look forward to seeing what our association can achieve under his chairmanship.”

AMufacture, the company led by Pyser, provides additive manufacturing services for commercial clients using polymer-based 3D printing systems. The business was the first in the UK to adopt HP’s 5620 printers, which are designed for high-volume applications and include features that improve powder management and part consistency. These systems are based on HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology and are used in applications requiring repeatable part performance.

No changes to AMUK’s governance structure, member services, or programs have been announced in connection with the appointment.

