CRAFT Method Gives 3D Printed Thermoplastics Spatial Control over Crystallinity

Researchers from Sandia National Laboratories, The University of Texas at Austin, Oregon State University, Arizona State University, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and Savannah River National Laboratory have reported a lithographic 3D printing method that controls crystallinity inside a single thermoplastic part. Published in Science, the work describes a light-based process that gives microscopic control over crystallinity in 3D space and voxel-level control over optical and mechanical properties. Using a single thermoplastic feedstock, the method enables local tuning of stiffness, transparency, deformation behavior, and vibration response within one printed object.

Semicrystalline thermoplastics derive their performance from the balance between crystalline and amorphous regions, but conventional processes, from injection molding to 3D printing, generally produce monolithic objects that cannot spatially encode crystallinity. Earlier work had shown local patterning of crystallinity, but with limited spatial control, geometric complexity, and resolution of intermediate crystallinity levels. Here, the researchers used cis-cyclooctene in a photo-initiated ring-opening metathesis polymerization system to form poly(cyclooctene), or pCOE. Their formulation included the commercial ruthenium initiator HeatMet at 100 ppm, along with ITX, EDAB, MIM, and BHT. Irradiation with a 365 nm LED across 8 to 128 mW cm^-2 produced materials ranging from translucent to opaque. Differential scanning calorimetry showed crystallinity dropping from about 60% at 8 mW cm^-2 to about 25% at 132 mW cm^-2, while melting temperature shifted from 70 °C to 40 °C. Nuclear magnetic resonance measurements showed that higher light intensity increased cis content, which reduced solid-state packing and crystallinity.

Controlling polycyclooctene (pCOE) stereochemistry and percent crystallinity with irradiation intensity. Image via Science.

Mechanistically, the paper does not frame the result as a single settled pathway. After considering monomer photoisomerization, radical polymerization, secondary metathesis, and photosensitizer coordination to the initiator, the authors identify the most probable mechanism as suppression of secondary metathesis through photochemical decomposition of the ruthenium initiator. Density functional theory and experimental measurements supported that interpretation. Continuous irradiation limited conversion to about 80% with 100 ppm HeatMet, while a 10-second pulse followed by dark aging reached quantitative conversion within one hour. In both continuous and pulsed experiments, higher intensity light led to lower conversion and lower trans-alkene content. Fresh HeatMet added to pCOE prepared under high intensity light increased trans content through secondary metathesis, reinforcing the proposed mechanism.

That chemistry was then translated into grayscale lithographic printing. Grayscale values from G0 to G255 mapped proportionally to irradiation intensities from 0 to 168 mW cm^-2. In tensile tests, low-intensity prints at G17, corresponding to 11 mW cm^-2, produced highly crystalline material with a Young’s modulus of about 250 MPa, yield stress of 19 MPa, and average strain at break above 700%. At G255, modulus fell to 120 MPa, yield stress to 9 MPa, and strain at break to 630%. Nanoindentation across a G59-G17 interface showed that roughly 90% of the modulus change occurred within about 300 µm. A 1951 USAF pattern placed spatial resolution on the order of hundreds of microns. Quilts containing 18 grayscale values showed an inverse relationship between grayscale value and modulus, with G17, G59, and G255 reaching contact moduli of 1050, 100, and 50 MPa, respectively. Continuous grayscale images, including the Mona Lisa and Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam, produced printed pCOE samples whose grayscale histograms closely matched the source images.

Mechanistic insight into light-encoded stereocontrol. Image via Science.

Digital Light Processing printing extended the method into full 3D structures. Demonstrators included a thunderbird with a G40 border embedded in a G255 cube matrix, a turtle modeled after the Burmese Star Tortoise with shell regions spanning G50 to G180, and a printed hand with four programmed domains: skin at G255, ligaments at G120, tendons at G80, and bones at G40. In a patterned tensile bar, domains with G140, G190, and G255 yielded sequentially under strain, producing a staircase-like stress response. Separate Bouligand structures built from alternating G40 and G255 layers rotated by 5° or 90° showed different vibration responses, with distinct damped or resonant peaks around 800 and 1050 Hz. Separate thermal cycling and dissolution tests showed that the material remained thermoplastic rather than crosslinked, allowing it to be dissolved in toluene and recast.

The study, titled “Lithographic crystallinity regulation in additive fabrication of thermoplastics,” was authored by Alex J. Commisso, Eric M. Nagel, Meghan T. Kiker, Elizabeth A. Recker, Adam Bischoff, Michael J. Holzmann, Hayden E. Fowler, Minh Nhat Pham, Chi Phuong H. Nguyen, Esteban Baca, Hernán Villanueva, Nirvana T. Almada, Keldy S. Mason, Claire Jolowsky, Guddi Suman, Keith J. Fritzsching, Bryan Kaehr, Johanna J. Schwartz, Leah N. Appelhans, Brad H. Jones, Caitlin S. Sample, Devin J. Roach, Zachariah A. Page, and Samuel C. Leguizamon.

Schematic of the CRAFT method. Image via Science.

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Featured image shows Schematic of the CRAFT method. Image via Science.