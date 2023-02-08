CR-Scan 01 3D scanner becomes better value as 3DMakerpro launches biggest-ever sale

High-precision 3D scanner manufacturer 3DMakerpro has launched its largest-ever sale, bringing huge discounts to the cost of its proprietary CR-Scan 01.

Designed to pair consumer-level user-friendliness with industrial-grade accuracy, the CR-Scan 01 is said to be capable of capturing objects 1.5 times larger than its competitors without sacrificing precision. With the discounted sale price of $375, CR-Scan 01 is considered the most cost-effective large-format 3D scanner on market, including the upcoming Revopoint RANGE.

CR-Scan 01 3D Scanner. Photo via 3DMakerpro.

3DMakerpro’s 3D scanning expertise

Established as an overseas brand of Shenzhen Jimuyida Technology Co., Ltd in 2015, 3DMakerpro specializes in the development of professional-grade but cost-effective 3D scanners. To date, the company has spent more than $30 million dollars on R&D, and its team of 100 research personnel continues to work on new scanning innovations.

In-house, this team has already developed software algorithms that accelerate scanning aspects such as multi-spectral projection, visual tracking, no-marking registration, and automatic model processing. This crew has also developed a fully automatic optical calibration system, with a monthly capacity of over 10,000 units, as part of an R&D drive that has yielded over 60 patented technologies.

Use the CR-01 3D scanner in multiply modes. Shown here as handheld. Photo via 3DMakerpro.

In practice, the firm’s development exploits have been borne out, not just in the launch of the CR-Scan 01, but its Magic Swift Plus and Whale 3D scanners. Built to address applications where compactness, portability, or extreme precision are highly sought after, each is now shipped in Europe, the US, and other regions around the world.

Introducing the CR-Scan 01

Those already familiar with the 3D scanning space may have seen the CR-Scan 01 being promoted as a Creality product in the past, but the device was actually developed alongside 3DMakerpro. In fact, the companies have become close partners, with 3DMakerpro taking up responsibilities around the device’s development, production, and marketing.

Turntable mode on the CR-Scan 01. Image via 3DMakerpro.

When it comes to the design of the CR-Scan 01 itself, it has been built from the ground up to address the consumer-level market. For instance, the device features automatic matching, so users can simply start scanning without having to calibrate and mark individual objects. The CR-Scan 01 can also be used in either handheld or turntable mode in a way that allows users to flex their approach where needed.

CR-Scan 01 3D Scanner. Photo via 3DMakerpro.

On the performance front, 3DMakerpro’s device is capable of scanning medium-to-large objects including body parts, while capturing details down to a size of just 0.1mm. With the system’s reliance on NIR near-safety light scanning technology also making it eye-safe, the firm says it’s ideal for those professionals in the animation, VR, or AR industries, seeking to model objects, animals, robots, or humans.

CR-Scan 01 3D Scanner. Photo via 3DMakerpro.

To help those less familiar with 3D scanning, 3DMakerpro also ships the CR-Scan 01 with JMStudio, a software that gives the device a streamlined, easy-to-operate UI. Given that JMStudio is compatible with three standard output formats – STL, OBJ, and PLY, as well as platforms like Geomagic, MeshLab, and Autodesk CAD, it should be a cinch to set up.

CR-Scan 01 vs the RANGE, which is best?

So, those are (broadly) the key selling points of the CR-Scan 01, but how does it stack up against the Revopoint RANGE? At time of writing, many of the latter’s specifications haven’t been made public, but based on what we do know, the CR-Scan 01 appears able to hold its own. In terms of precision, the two units can both capture details just 0.1 mm in size, though the RANGE’s resolution isn’t yet known.

The same can be said for optics and scale-of-operation, with both featuring full-color RGB cameras and large-format scanning capabilities, but their ranges vary slightly. With the CR-Scan 01, users can work at a single capture range of 378 x 536 mm, marginally less than with the RANGE, but it can do so with greater flexibility over working distance, at anywhere between 400mm and 900 mm.

As such, while the Revopoint is something of an unknown quantity, with its frame rate, resolution, and even its light source still a mystery, the CR-Scan 01 has been launched, tried, and tested. That said, 3DMakerpro also predicts that its device will be the same price, so to make sure it stays ahead of the competition, it has reduced the CR-Scan 01 from $450 to $375 from February 1, 2023.

