Coperni Showcases 3D Printed Gel Bag Using MIT’s Rapid Liquid Printing

At Disneyland Paris, French fashion house Coperni presented a gel bag produced using Rapid Liquid Printing (RLP), a technology developed by the Self-Assembly Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The event, a collaboration with Disney, marked the first fashion show held at the theme park, blending Coperni’s innovative approach with Disney’s tradition of imagination. The centerpiece of the show was Coperni’s iconic Swipe Bag, recreated using RLP technology. Unlike traditional 3D printing methods that build objects layer by layer, RLP allows designers to draw objects within a gel suspension. This process removes the constraints of gravity, enabling the creation of soft, stretchable, and durable items.

Made from platinum-cured, recyclable silicone, the bag reflects Coperni’s commitment to sustainable design. The RLP process is environmentally friendly, utilizing non-toxic materials with minimal impact. “It’s like bringing something to life in a tank, with no limits to scale other than the size of the container,” explained Arnaud Vaillant, co-founder of Coperni. The liquid-like medium also pays homage to Disney’s aquatic themes, such as those in The Little Mermaid.

“We met with Disney about two years ago. The most exciting part for us was to bring more innovation to this world,” said Vaillant prior to the event. “The most important thing for Mr. Walt Disney was imagination and making the impossible possible through technology—which is what Coperni is all about.

Co-founder Sébastien Meyer emphasized the importance of fostering dialogue around technological advancements. “It’s about subtly enhancing our lives in ways that feel natural,” he noted. “Above all, I want to use the show to platform scientists and technologies that could make the industry better. Meyer’s passion for science fiction plays a significant role in Coperni’s approach. Drawing inspiration from films like Star Wars, Dune, and The Matrix, the brand aims to create pieces that help audiences visualize the future. “A designer’s duty is to improve and find new solutions, not just for aesthetics, but for practicality and sustainability,” Meyer stated.

Stratasys, a multinational company specializing in additive manufacturing, has upgraded its 3DFashion platform with precision fabric alignment technology. This enhancement enables designers to accurately print intricate three-dimensional designs onto pre-cut fabric pieces. By aligning 3D printed elements with high precision, the technology facilitates the seamless incorporation of complex graphics and full-color patterns directly into garments. This innovation bridges the gap between digital fabrication and textile production, offering new avenues for customization and complexity in apparel design.

In the United Kingdom, Laser Lines, a supplier of 3D printing equipment and services, partnered with fashion students at Oxford Brookes University to introduce advanced additive manufacturing into their design projects. The collaboration provided students with access to cutting-edge 3D printing technology, allowing them to experiment with printing directly onto textiles. This hands-on experience enabled the exploration of new textures and structural elements in fashion design. By integrating 3D printing technology into the curriculum, the initiative aims to equip the next generation of designers with the skills to innovate and expand the capabilities of fashion through additive manufacturing.

3D printed designs applied onto suede leather, showcasing the versatility of Stratasys J850 FabriX technology in fashion. Photo via Laser Lines.

Featured image and video show the 3D-printed Coperni Swipe Bag created using MIT’s Rapid Liquid Printing technology. Photo and video via Coperni.

