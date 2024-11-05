Converting Framework Laptops into Portable Gaming Devices with 3D Printing

Beth Le, a designer active on Printables, a platform for sharing 3D printing designs, has introduced the Beth Deck, a 3D printed gaming handheld that repurposes Framework’s 13-inch laptop mainboards. This project allows users to assemble a portable gaming device in approximately fifteen minutes without the need for soldering, offering a unique blend of modularity and customization in the handheld gaming market.

The handheld gaming sector features a variety of designs, but many share similar internal components. Beth Le’s project stands out by enabling extensive personalization through the use of Framework’s versatile mainboards, the design supports any 13-inch mainboard from Framework, including models with Intel, AMD, and RISC-V processors. This compatibility ensures that users can upgrade their devices as new mainboards are released, enhancing the longevity and adaptability of the handheld system.

Beth Deck Internals Exposed. Photo via Beth Le.

Assembly involves ten 3D print parts and a comprehensive parts list, which includes screws, heat set inserts, a gaming controller, USB-C dongles, an 8-inch touchscreen, and various cables. The additional components cost around $150, excluding the Framework mainboard and 3D printing filament. Beth emphasizes the project’s accessibility: “The whole thing can be assembled in about 15 minutes and disassembled in less than 2 minutes with no soldering, and all non-printed parts can be purchased.” This ease of assembly makes the handheld an attractive option for DIY enthusiasts seeking a customizable gaming experience.

Integrating a Framework 13-inch mainboard and battery with a 3D printed shell, the handheld features an 8-inch 800p touchscreen and a repurposed mobile gaming controller. However, using laptop components introduces certain limitations. Overheating has been identified as a potential issue due to limited airflow, and the absence of fan controls typical in dedicated handhelds may impact performance. Beth plans to address these concerns in Revision 2 of the project, which will feature a thinner design, a custom PCB for controls, and improved speakers.

The cost of high-end mainboards, such as the 7840U priced at $699, may also deter some users. Despite these challenges, the project is praised for its innovative use of modular components and the potential for future upgrades, aligning with sustainable practices by extending the lifespan of existing hardware.

The Beth Deck (white) next to a Valve Steam Deck. Photo via Beth Le.

Open-Source Innovations in 3D Printing

Mrblindguardian, a blind Reddit user, pioneered an AI-based workflow that enables the design and 3D printing of custom models without visual input. Using ChatGPT to generate descriptive feedback and Luma AI to create initial designs from text inputs, Mrblindguardian successfully produced a one-winged dragon model on a Bambu Lab X1 3D printer. The process involved iterative refinements where ChatGPT provided descriptions of the 3D model based on screenshots from Luma AI, allowing Mrblindguardian to adjust the design accordingly. This method required collaboration with a sighted friend to verify the final model before printing.

Similarly, Ken Pillonel’s development of 3D printed, open-source USB-C cases for AirPods. By providing a repairable case that adds USB-C functionality to older models, Pillonel addresses e-waste and supports the right-to-repair movement. His use of selective laser sintering (SLS) technology demonstrates how 3D printing can produce precise, functional components without the need for large-scale manufacturing resources.

Upgrading a standard AirPods case with a 3D-printed USB-C module, offering a sustainable solution for Apple’s planned obsolescence. Photo via Exploring the Simulation.

Your voice matters in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. Vote Now!

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured images showcase the Beth Deck Internals Exposed and the Beth Deck next to a Valve Steam Deck. Photos via Beth Le.