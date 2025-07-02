Contour3D’s hybrid duplex cuts build time and boosts energy efficiency

Secure your spot now for exclusive AM insights at our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online conference covering aerospace, space, and defense!

Australian concrete 3D printing firm Contour3D has built a duplex in Sydney that combines large-scale concrete printing with lightweight modular construction.

Named Genesis, the project introduces a new approach to homebuilding at a time when Australia is grappling with one of the most severe housing crises in the developed world. In Sydney, where the average home costs more than 14 times the annual disposable income, homeownership has become increasingly out of reach, according to Bloomberg.

While rising demand is driven by population growth and record migration levels, housing supply has failed to keep pace. Regulatory delays and low construction sector productivity have further strained the pipeline, prompting both government and industry to search for scalable alternatives.

Reflecting on the potential of new approaches, Claire Corbett, General Manager at insulated panel manufacturer Versiclad said, “This project is a testament to our commitment to innovation, and we believe it will serve as a model to address many of the challenges we face in Australia when it comes to housing.”

AI-generated image of Contour3D’s 3D printed duplex. Image via Contour3D.

Blending concrete printing with modular assembly

Genesis represents a local attempt to accelerate the pace of construction without compromising structural integrity. Contour3D used its OPUS 3D printer, developed by its sister company C3D, to fabricate more than 1,300 sq. m. of internal and external ground floor wall surface.

The process used around 140 tonnes of ContourCrete, the company’s proprietary 3D printable mix, which was deposited at a steady rate of 1.3 tonnes per hour. The concrete reached a compressive strength of 56 MPa within 28 days, meeting the structural needs of permanent housing while allowing for curved and slanted wall designs not easily achieved through traditional means.

The first floor of the duplex was constructed using structural insulated panels manufactured by Versiclad. These prefabricated elements consist of an insulating foam core laminated between rigid skins and were tailored to fit the project’s dimensions. The panels also contribute to higher thermal energy performance, supporting the goal of more energy-efficient housing.

Installation was completed by a small team in just over two days, with 48 wall panels and close to 90 sq. m. of roofing assembled on site. The prefabrication and speed of installation kept construction waste to a minimum.

The project is now in its final stages, with a full unveiling of both the interior and exterior expected soon.

As policy continues to favor buyer support over boosting supply, some in the sector see 3D printing and modular construction as scalable ways to cut labor, speed up builds, and reduce waste while making housing more affordable and sustainable.

Aerial view of the 3D printing process. Photo via Contour3D.

Tackling housing crisis with 3D printing

Nowhere is Australia alone. Countries facing similar shortages have begun trialing 3D printing to close construction gaps at scale.

Recently, Portugal-based startup Litehaus raised €1.46 million in pre-seed funding to expand its 3D printing-enabled homebuilding platform, created in response to growing housing shortages and affordability challenges. Founded in 2024 after a personal experience with delays and budget overruns, the company developed a digital system that connects planning, budgeting, and execution in one streamlined workflow.

The platform allows homes to be built 30% cheaper, 40% faster, and with 60% less environmental impact. Litehaus has secured 17 client contracts worth €4 million and eight developer agreements tied to a pipeline exceeding €296 million, with projects underway in Portugal, Spain, Estonia, and the US.

In 2021, construction 3D printer manufacturer COBOD’s systems were used to construct three affordable homes in rural parts of the US, offering a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional building methods. Led by Alquist3D, PERI Group, and Printed Farms Florida, the homes ranged from 1,200 to 1,740 sq. ft. and included three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Built with support from state programs and Habitat for Humanity, each project aimed to demonstrate the potential of 3D printing in addressing housing needs outside urban centres. Alongside durability and reduced maintenance, the builds also introduced layout improvements that simplified wiring and overall construction.

