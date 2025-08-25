Continuum Launches Binder-Jet-Ready M247 and M247LC Superalloy Powders

Continuum Powders, a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in sustainable metal powder production, has launched its OptiPowder M247 and M247LC nickel superalloy powders for additive manufacturing (AM), providing access to high-performance alloys previously limited to investment casting. By adapting M247 for binder jetting and other non-LPBF AM platforms, the company enables engineers to take advantage of its high-temperature capabilities without the extended lead times and tooling expenses associated with conventional casting.

Continuum Powders OptiPowder M247. Image via Continuum Powders.

High-Performance Alloy for Extreme Conditions

M247 is a precipitation-hardenable, nickel-based superalloy designed for high-temperature applications, offering creep resistance, thermal stability, and oxidation resistance at temperatures up to 980 °C (1800 °F). These properties make it suitable for hot-section components in gas turbine engines, industrial power generation, and other applications where prolonged exposure to heat and corrosive gases can cause material degradation.

“Mar-M247 has always been a powerful material—but it’s been locked behind slow, expensive casting for too long,” said Rob Higby, Chief Executive Officer at Continuum Powders. “By offering OptiPowder M247, a binder-jet-ready version made from certified aerospace scrap, we’re giving manufacturers a faster, more flexible, and ESG-aligned alternative—while maintaining the mechanical strength and consistency they depend on.”

Powder Production Process and Applications

Using its proprietary Melt-to-Powder (M2P) process, Continuum transforms reclaimed aerospace-grade scrap into powder that adheres to rigorous cleanliness and particle shape requirements. This method maintains the alloy’s integrity while minimizing oxygen absorption, ensuring reliable performance across repeated production runs.

“Our M247 offering changes the economics and accessibility of this alloy for advanced manufacturing,” said Sunil Badwe, Vice President of Technology at Continuum Powders. “We’ve qualified specific powder recipes for leading binder jetting platforms, enabling OEMs to produce complex geometries and consolidated assemblies that were previously impractical with casting. These powders can also be adapted for other powder metallurgy routes, from metal injection molding (MIM) to hot isostatic pressing (HIP) of near-net shapes.”

Continuum’s Greyhound M2P 3.0 melt-to-powder plasma atomisation system. Photo via Continuum Powders.

Binder jetting with M247 supports rapid prototyping and iteration of turbine blades, heat shields, combustor liners, blisks, and other high-value components without the need for multi-year hard tooling. Combined with densification methods like HIP, final parts can reach densities above 99.9%, with mechanical properties similar to or exceeding those of cast components.

Sustainability and Supply Chain Advantages

The use of reclaimed feedstock promotes circular manufacturing by reducing reliance on virgin materials and lowering lifecycle emissions. This approach also provides OEMs with a stable, U.S.-based supply of critical superalloy powders.

With the release of OptiPowder M247, Continuum Powders emphasized its ongoing commitment to delivering metal powder solutions that boost part performance, strengthen supply chain reliability, and promote sustainable manufacturing.

Continuum Powders Advances Sustainable Metal Recycling for AM

Continuum Powders has demonstrated its commitment to sustainable metal production through recent initiatives. Over the final five months of 2024, the company recycled 16,182 kilograms of nickel scrap from Siemens Energy’s turbine servicing facility in Winston-Salem, North Carolina—averaging nearly one ton per week. This reclaimed material was transformed into high-performance metal powders suitable for AM applications across the energy, aerospace, and defense sectors.

Imaging of one of Continuum’s recycled stainless steel metal powders. Image via Continuum.

In 2022, Continuum raised $36 million to expand its operations and scale production of its OptiPowder feedstocks. Supported by Ara Partners, a private equity firm focused on industrial decarbonization, the company is addressing growing customer demand while advancing sustainable and resilient supply chains for critical superalloys.

