CONTEXT Report: Entry-Level 3D Printer Shipments Surge as Industrial Segment Declines

Amid mounting economic pressures and looming trade barriers, the global 3D printing industry is experiencing a shift in demand patterns and investment behavior, according to market intelligence firm CONTEXT.

In the first quarter of 2025, total revenues across all system categories rose 5% year-over-year (YoY), driven by a 22% surge in Entry-level printer shipments. This growth stood in stark contrast to a 6% decline in revenues from the high-end Industrial segment. According to the report, consumers rushed to purchase low-cost systems ahead of anticipated U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, businesses scaled back capital investment amid inflation, elevated interest rates, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Quarterly global 3D printer system revenues by price class. Image via CONTEXT.

Entry-Level Segment: A Bright Spot

Entry-level printers, priced below $2,500, emerged as the strongest-performing category in Q1 2025. Over one million units were shipped globally, marking a 15% YoY increase. Chinese manufacturers dominated the segment, accounting for 95% of shipments. 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab led this growth with a 64% YoY increase in shipments, while 3D printer manufacturer Creality maintained its position as the top vendor by volume, holding a 39% market share despite a modest 3% decline in sales. Flashforge and Elegoo also reported strong YoY gains.

Bambu Lab H2D Pre Launch. Image via Bambu Lab.

Industrial and Midrange Segments Under Pressure

In contrast, higher-end systems continued to face challenges in the first quarter. The Industrial segment, which includes machines priced above $100,000, recorded a 14% YoY decline in shipments and a 17% decline on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis. While Chinese vendors performed relatively better than their Western counterparts and metal printers outpaced polymer systems, the downturn was broadly felt. Shipments of polymer-based systems declined 18%, compared to an 8% drop for metal systems.

Although Industrial revenues fell 6% YoY, rising average selling prices for advanced metal Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) systems from suppliers such as Eplus3D and Nikon SLM Solutions helped mitigate revenue losses. Demand for advanced metal PBF systems featuring multi-laser capabilities and large build volumes remained one of the few areas of strength in the global AM market, helping these two vendors retain their market positions.

Global 3D printer shipments (units) by price class. Image via CONTEXT.

The Midrange category, covering printers priced between $20,000 and $100,000, experienced similar difficulties, with shipments down 16% YoY and 13% on a TTM basis. Chinese manufacturer UnionTech bucked this trend by increasing its Midrange shipments by 13%, capitalizing on strong domestic demand. However, it also experienced a decline in Industrial Polymer machine shipments, reflecting a market shift away from higher-priced printers toward more affordable, lower-priced models.

Flashforge also performed strongly in this price range, particularly in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets, where its material jetting printers serve the jewelry sector. Meanwhile, established Western manufacturers such as Stratasys, 3D Systems, and Formlabs continued to see declines, contributing to a 13% drop in global Midrange shipments on a TTM basis.

Professional Class: Diverging Technology Trends

Shipments of Professional-class printers (priced between $2,500 and $20,000) declined by 4% in Q1 2025, driven largely by shifts in technology preference. Material extrusion systems, primarily FDM/FFF printers, saw shipments fall 31% as buyers gravitated toward more capable and affordable Entry-level options offered by vendors like Bambu Lab. In contrast, vat photopolymerization technologies experienced renewed growth, with shipments rising 19% YoY and 17% over the TTM. This resurgence was propelled by new mSLA systems launched by Formlabs and SprintRay. Formlabs notably recorded a 40% increase in shipments for the quarter, consolidating its leadership in the Professional segment.

Formlabs’ Form 4 3D printer. Photos by 3D Printing Industry.

Outlook: Recovery Deferred, Interest Endures

Although the Entry-level market continues to show resilience, macroeconomic headwinds have dampened near-term prospects for higher-end systems. Trade uncertainties, persistent inflation, and elevated interest rates are expected to restrain capital investment through the remainder of 2025, delaying a full recovery for the high-end segment until 2026.

In response, OEMs are prioritizing profitability and operational efficiency. Several have also pursued mergers and acquisitions, such as Nano Dimension’s acquisition of Markforged and Desktop Metal, while others, including TRUMPF, have divested additive manufacturing divisions. Supported by fresh capital, other companies like Velo3D have continued to advance. These strategic moves reflect an industry in transition, positioning itself for growth as conditions stabilize.

TruPrint 3000 with dual 700-watt lasers for high-precision 3D printing. Photo via TRUMPF.

Despite current challenges, OEMs report sustained customer interest, particularly from aerospace and defense sectors. While many companies are adjusting and lowering their 2025 forecasts, trends such as regionalized production, supply chain realignment, and growing demand for manufacturing autonomy highlight the long-term potential of AM.

“While the immediate forecast is challenging, there remains strong underlying pent-up demand, particularly for Industrial systems,” says Chris Connery, VP of global analysis at CONTEXT. “OEMs still report high levels of customer interest, and the industry is poised to rebound once macroeconomic conditions improve. We expect a gradual recovery to begin in 2026 as interest rates fall and stimulate renewed capital spending, similar to the surge seen after the Covid lockdowns.”

Recent Market Trends and Past Surveys

Previous reports from CONTEXT covering Q4 2024 and the full year 2024 highlighted both the persistence of market trends and emerging shifts.

In Q4 2024, shipments declined across all segments: Industrial printers fell 6% compared to the previous quarter, Midrange systems dropped 18%, Professional-class printers decreased 11%, and Entry-level printers contracted 10% YoY. Building on this trend, Q1 2025 data reveals a shift in market dynamics. Entry-level shipments surged 15% YoY, driven by buyers accelerating purchases. Conversely, the Industrial and Midrange segments remained under pressure, with Industrial shipments declining 6% in Q4 2024 and further falling 14% YoY in Q1 2025, underscoring continued capital spending restraint.

In addition to CONTEXT reports, the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association’s (VDMA)’s Additive Manufacturing Working Group recently released its spring 2025 survey results, revealing cautious optimism among AM sector companies. While 34% of respondents reported sales declines over the past 12 months, only 20% experienced turnover decreases in the last six months, indicating early signs of market stabilization. Looking ahead, 77% of companies expect growth in the domestic market over the next two years, while 64% anticipate increased international sales—up from 58% recorded in late 2024. It is important to note that this survey was conducted on March 28, prior to the announcement of new US tariffs.

