Insights

CONTEXT: Industrial Growth and Entry-Level Boom Reshape AM Market

Quarterly Global Industrial 3D Printer System Unit Shipments and Growth by Region. Image via CONTEXT.
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

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