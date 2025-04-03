Contec announces Western Australia’s first innovative 3D printed multi-story house

Construction 3D printing company Contec Australia has introduced concrete 3D printing to Western Australia with a two-story house in Tapping, located in Perth’s northern suburbs.

Described as the state’s first multi-story 3D printed building, this project involved using a 3D printing robot acquired from Dutch construction 3D printing firm CyBe Construction. All the walls of the structure are now complete, with the process aimed at improving construction speed, cutting costs, and assisting labor efforts rather than replacing them.

“This innovation addresses some of the biggest challenges in the construction industry, from labour shortages to rising costs,” said Founder Mark D’Alessandro. “3D Concrete printing significantly reduces build times and offers a more sustainable alternative to traditional construction methods.”

3D printed walls can be built with a team of as little as 2 or 3 operators. Photo via CyBe Construction.

Two-week training yields rapid printing success

As part of its partnership with Contec, the company provided a two-week training program to guide Contec’s team through the essentials of delivering consistent, reliable 3D printed projects.

The training paid off when Contec’s team managed to print all 15 walls of the 155m² house in just 10.5 hours of active printing. From there, the project progressed quickly, with the midfloor assembled and the walls of the second floor printed within 18 hours of active printing.

It’s not just the speed that’s drawing attention. The open-air printing process operated effectively without the need for protective tents, even in temperatures reaching 42°C, demonstrating that the method can hold up under challenging conditions.

Located in a newly developed subdivision with several unfinished homes, the site in Tapping has attracted interest from architects, builders, engineers, and media outlets. Within the first few weeks, multiple radio and television stations visited the site to observe the progress.

Contec Australia was established in 2023 by D’Alessandro, a builder and quantity surveyor with nearly two decades of experience in Western Australia’s construction sector.

His portfolio includes overseeing high-rise, residential, commercial, and industrial projects across the state. Faced with labor shortages during the COVID-19 era, D’Alessandro sought alternative methods to enhance efficiency, leading to Contec’s collaboration with CyBe Construction.

With the initial project completed, Contec is now looking to scale its operations. The company plans to expand its fleet of 3D printers by the end of 2025, targeting additional residential, commercial, and civil construction projects across both metropolitan and regional areas of Western Australia.

The home is being printed right next to a yet to be finishing home in the Tapping subdivision. Photo via CyBe Construction.

Inaugural 3D printed homes around the world

With the advantages of construction 3D printing, many areas are witnessing their first 3D printed homes.

Recently, automated construction 3D printing company VeroTouch completed Colorado’s first 3D printed homes in Buena Vista, supported by up to $618,000 from the state’s Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP).

The 1,100-square-foot homes are part of the VeroVistas project, built using a proprietary 3D printing system designed for energy efficiency, durability, and fire resistance. Partnering with South Main, VeroTouch plans a 31-home development in Cleora to test scalability, automation, and material efficiency. The project aims to address housing shortages and enhance construction efficiency through additive manufacturing.

Last year, construction company Harcourt Technologies (HTL) initiated Ireland’s first 3D printed housing project in Dundalk, constructing three social housing units at Grange Close with a COBOD 3D printer supplied by the Local Authority. The gantry-mounted system extruded concrete layer by layer, guided by a digital blueprint.

Set for completion by October 2024, the project aimed to triple construction speed compared to conventional methods. HTL also worked with Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) to train over 100 participants at its Drogheda facility, bringing more people up to speed with the technology.

