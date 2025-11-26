CONSTRUCT3D NEW Construct 2 industrial 3D printer unveiled at Advanced Engineering Show UK

CONSTRUCT3D, a UK-based developer of industrial additive manufacturing systems, has unveiled the Construct 2, its latest high-speed production 3D printer, at the Advanced Engineering Show in the United Kingdom. The system is designed for continuous 24-hour operation using advanced engineering polymers and introduces a new level of throughput for polymer-based manufacturing.

Building on the company’s earlier generation of high-performance printers, the Construct 2 is engineered to operate under demanding factory conditions while maintaining dimensional accuracy and consistent material quality. It integrates intelligent monitoring and adaptive process control to stabilize production and reduce downtime during long print runs.

Construct 2 industrial 3D printer. Photo via Construc3D.

According to Jacob Lord, CTO at CONSTRUCT3D, the new platform represents a major performance advance. “The Construct 2 isn’t just an upgrade—it’s a turning point,” he said. “It sets a new benchmark for what’s possible in industrial 3D printing, unlocking new levels of production scale without compromising quality or speed.”

The printer achieves up to 8 kilograms of material per day, compared with the 1–2 kilograms typical of existing systems. This output positions it for high-volume manufacturing where reliability and repeatability are critical. Its architecture supports unattended operation, enabling around-the-clock production cycles in industrial environments.

Jacob Lord, CTO of CONSTRUCT3D, pictured with the newly launched Construct 2 system. Photo via CONSTRUCT3D.

Headquartered in the UK, the company designs additive manufacturing platforms that help manufacturers scale production and shorten lead times through advanced polymer processing. The unveiling of Construct 2 was accompanied by information from AM Futures, a firm specializing in additive manufacturing solutions ranging from rapid prototyping to full-scale production. AM Futures provides technical expertise and implementation support for organizations adopting advanced 3D printing technologies.

The Construct 2 is listed at an MSRP of £14,950 for the standalone printer, with the Lights Out Production Unit available for £2,500. Customers can reserve a production slot with a £1,000 fully refundable deposit, ensuring early access to the new system.

Close-up of the Construct 2 printhead. Photo via Construc3D.

Industrial 3D printing expands between affordability and endurance

Industrial 3D printing has been moving rapidly toward accessible, high-temperature systems capable of continuous production. Earlier this year, Vision Miner, a U.S.-based manufacturer of industrial 3D printers, introduced the 22 IDEX v4, a dual-extrusion platform priced at $14,900. The printer combines a 100 °C heated chamber, 200 °C bed, and 500 °C nozzles to maintain stability during long, high-temperature builds. Its steel exoskeleton, triple-wall insulation, and automated calibration routines were developed to improve accuracy and reduce maintenance.



At the upper end of the polymer additive manufacturing market, Stratasys updated its long-running Fortus 450mc platform in 2025 after ten years of industrial deployment. The new edition adds hardened hardware for carbon-fiber-reinforced materials, expanded thermoplastic licensing, and bundled access to GrabCAD Streamline Pro and Print Pro software suites. With 92 percent of Fortus 450mc units still active across aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing sectors, the update reinforces the platform’s continued use for factory-floor production of durable, high-strength components.

The upgraded Stratasys Fortus 450mc 3D printer alongside the Fortus FDC system. Photo via Stratasys.

