Constellium and Morf3D forge new frontiers in aluminum 3D printing

Global aluminium specialist Constellium has expanded its Additive Manufacturing Development Program through a partnership with Nikon’s subsidiary Morf3D specializing in metal additive manufacturing for the aviation, space, and defense sectors.

Addressing the increasing market demand for large-format additive manufacturing, this collaboration centers on the qualification and development of Constellium’s Aheadd CP1 powder solutions using the SLM500 system. Specifically, the Aheadd CP1 powder variant is designed to enhance production throughput and minimize upfront material costs.

“Our partnership with Constellium holds immense importance in advancing the development and qualification of advanced Aluminum alloy for additive manufacturing, now particularly in the context of the SLM®500 platform. Together, we are pioneering the development and qualification of CP1 Aluminum alloy to unlock new potential for lightweight, high-performance components such as heat exchangers produced by AM innovations. The utilization of CP1 Aluminum alloy on the SLM®500 platform and future larger-size platforms, promises to revolutionize our industry by offering enhanced design flexibility and material properties, ultimately pushing the boundaries of what’s achievable in additive manufacturing using aluminum alloys,” said Dr. Behrang Poorganji, CTO of Morf3D.

Morf3D has successfully manufactured a sample heat exchanger component with excellent material attributes. Photo via Constellium.

An in-depth look at AHEADD CP1 powder

Designed specifically for laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) additive manufacturing, AHEADD CP1 is an aluminum-iron-Zirconium powder solution. It boasts multiple advantages, including high strength and ductility, exceptional thermal and electrical conductivity, efficient processing in high-productivity LPBF, and simplified post-processing procedures.

With a particle size distribution ranging from 20 to 63µm, the powder is customizable upon request. It is universally compatible with all L-PBF machines and comes in packaging options of 5, 10, and 25kg drums. The powder is produced through inert gas atomization, validated through three separate production routes. Its chemical composition adheres to (Aluminum Association No 8A61). The standard heat treatment involves 4 hours at 400°C, with the option for aging (precipitation hardening) treatment in the air without strict control of ramp and cooling rates. Further customization of properties is achievable through tailored heat treatments, with detailed information available upon request.

“Thanks to Morf3D and other customers using powerful platforms, we have now proven that the excellent processability of Aheadd® CP1 powder enables to develop more optimized Particle Size Distribution for customers who wish to lower the powder cost and increase the printing productivity for their specific applications,” said Dr. Alireza ARBAB, Head of Constellium Additive Manufacturing.

In August of this year, metal 3D printer manufacturer AddUp integrated Constellium’s Aheadd CP1 aluminum alloy into its FormUp 350 machines. Aheadd CP1 enhances productivity and heat dissipation compared to conventional alloys, says the company. Streamlining post-build processes with a simple 400°C heat treatment, it holds promise for aerospace, expanding beyond motorsports. AddUp‘s FormUp 350 system’s success hints at wider industrial applications, says the company.

From left to right: George PANOURGIAS (Constellium AM Sr. Technical Leader), Ravi SHAHANI (Constellium AM Chief Engineer), Alireza ARBAB (Constellium Head of AM), Behrang Poorganji (CTO Morf3D, a Nikon company) & Hamid Zarringhalam (CEO Nikon Advanced Manufacturing) at Formnext 2023. Photo via Constellium.

Unlocking the potential for 3D printing aluminium alloy

Australian 3D printer manufacturer AML3D extended its $280,000 USD ($370,000 AUD) contract with BlueForge Alliance for Nickel-Aluminium-Bronze (NAB) alloy testing, supporting the US Navy’s submarine program. The extension validates AML3D’s ARCEMY 3D printed alloys against Navy standards. Aligned with AML3D’s US expansion strategy amid AUKUS alliance interest, this effort integrates ARCEMY technology into the US military. It also involves the sale of a large-scale ARCEMY 3D printing system, currently housed at Tennessee’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, valued at approximately $1.0 million AUD.

Aluminium Materials Technologies (AMT) collaborated with the University of Birmingham to explore the metallurgy of 3D printed aluminum alloy, dubbed A20X. Focusing on laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and direct energy deposition (DED) techniques, the partnership investigated compositional changes, heat treatments, and additive manufacturing process parameters. A20X, known for its isotropic properties, is a high-strength aluminum-copper alloy extensively used in aerospace and motorsports.

