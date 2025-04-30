Conflux Technology Launches UK Hub to Accelerate European Expansion

Conflux Technology, an Australian firm renowned for its metal 3D printed heat exchangers, has announced the opening of its first European hub in the United Kingdom. The new facility marks a key step in Conflux’s international growth strategy and is set to boost support for European customers across sectors such as aerospace, automotive, energy, defence, and e-mobility.

Scheduled to open later this quarter, the UK hub will initially focus on research and development, materials certification, and addressing local supply chain constraints. In time, Conflux plans to evolve the site into a full-scale production centre as regional demand continues to grow. The expansion underlines the company’s commitment to building resilience and responsiveness in global supply chains.

Founded in Melbourne in 2015, Conflux has spent the past decade redefining thermal management through additive manufacturing. Its proprietary Conflux Production System combines thermo-fluid design expertise with advanced metal 3D printing to create compact, lightweight heat exchangers engineered for high-performance environments. These capabilities have enabled Conflux to support industries where space, weight, and efficiency are critical, from Formula 1 racing to cutting-edge aerospace and energy systems.

Europe has become a vital market for Conflux, representing more than a third of its overall business. The company already collaborates with prominent organizations such as Rocket Factory Augsburg, AMCM, and several Formula 1 teams. The new UK site is intended to deepen these relationships while providing localized technical support and accelerating product development cycles.

Conflux manufacturing floor in Australia. Photo via Conflux.

Continued Momentum and Sector Leadership

The new hub follows a period of rapid advancement for Conflux. In 2023, the company secured $11 million in Series B funding to scale its operations and accelerate commercialization. It has since launched a cartridge-style heat exchanger targeting hydrogen and e-mobility markets, and entered into high-profile collaborations such as supplying thermal components for Rocket Factory Augsburg’s orbital rockets. Additionally, Conflux’s heat exchangers will be used in the hydrogen-powered Vertiia VTOL aircraft, a project highlighting the company’s expanding role in sustainable aviation technologies.

A Decade of Innovation and Strategic Growth

The UK expansion coincides with Conflux’s 10th anniversary, a milestone that reflects the company’s sustained innovation and industry impact. From its roots in Australia to an increasingly global footprint, Conflux has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of heat exchanger design using additive manufacturing technology. Its focus on high-performance, scalable solutions has positioned it as a leader in the evolving thermal management landscape.

“We are extremely proud to celebrate ten years of spearheading transformation in heat exchanger technology for superior performance with such a significant milestone,” said Michael Fuller, CEO and Founder of Conflux Technology. “Europe is a key market for us, Conflux UK will not only shape the future of the automotive, motorsport and aerospace markets, but also establish supply chain resilience, so we’re excited and ready to expand our operations and work closer with some truly innovative companies.”

Feature image shows Conflux manufacturing in Australia. Image via Conflux.