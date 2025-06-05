Conflux Technology Advances Heat Transfer Solutions with Pagani Utopia Collaboration

Conflux Technology, an Australian company specializing in heat transfer solutions and additive manufacturing, has announced a collaboration with Italian hypercar manufacturer Pagani to address thermal management challenges in the Pagani Utopia’s transmission. The Utopia, Pagani’s latest hypercar, uses a 6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine designed by Mercedes-AMG. Its powertrain integrates a custom seven-speed transmission developed by Xtrac, available in both automated and manual configurations, to deliver the high levels of control and responsiveness required in extreme driving conditions.

The Australian-based firm developed a cartridge heat exchanger specifically for the Utopia’s transmission oil system to improve heat rejection. According to the company, this solution achieves a 30% increase in heat rejection compared to the previous heat exchanger design. This enhancement is critical to maintain optimal thermal performance during high-load operations and ensures the vehicle meets global emissions standards, including those in California.

Pagani’s Utopia hypercar, powered by a 6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. Photo via Conflux Technology.

Pagani subjected the Utopia’s transmission system to extensive testing, including track and road validation as well as thermal shock trials. These tests confirmed the durability and thermal resilience of the new heat exchanger under demanding operational conditions, aligning with the vehicle’s performance requirements.

Michael Fuller, Founder and CEO of Conflux Technology, said: “Our advanced heat exchangers are designed to enable new levels of effectiveness, perfectly complementing the engineering craftsmanship that Pagani is celebrated for. This collaboration showcases the synergy of precision, innovation, and excellence.” Francesco Perini, Head of the Technical Department at Pagani, emphasized: “Conflux’s advanced heat transfer technology empowers the Pagani Utopia to achieve superior heat rejection ensuring optimal thermal balance, even in severe driving conditions. In our relentless pursuit of perfection, every detail matters. Conflux’s cartridge heat exchangers are a testament to precision and innovation, playing a vital role in ensuring that the Utopia can be enjoyed for a romantic drive on the French Riviera as well as on the most demanding tracks.” Oliver Nixon, Head of High Performance Automotive at Xtrac, stated: “The innovation of Conflux’s technology has allowed Xtrac to continue to push the boundaries of transmission performance, whilst maintaining the lightweight, motorsport derived ethos of our transmission solutions.”

Conflux Technology’s additive-manufactured cartridge heat exchangers. Photo via Conflux Technology.

Conflux is developing its Conflux Production Systems (CPS) to scale the production of its heat exchangers, supported by an AUD 11 million Series B funding round. The company’s technology is applied across multiple sectors, including aerospace, motorsports, high-powered industrial equipment, and defense, where effective thermal management is essential. The cartridge design leverages additive manufacturing to produce complex geometries that enhance heat transfer while reducing weight, supporting the requirements of high-performance automotive applications.

Xtrac, headquartered in Berkshire, UK, with additional facilities in Indiana and North Carolina, specializes in engineering transmission and driveline systems for both motorsport and automotive sectors.

Engine bay featuring Xtrac’s seven-speed gearbox. Photo via Conflux Technology.

Additive Manufacturing in High-Performance Automotive Design

Bentley Motors recent limited-run Batur grand tourer, The Black Rose, integrates additive manufacturing into its design through 18-karat recycled rose gold components. Developed by the Mulliner division in collaboration with precious metal supplier Cooksongold, the project uses up to 210 grams of printed gold in elements such as the Drive Mode Selector, air vent controls, and steering wheel insert. These components are hallmarked in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, with some also bearing the hallmark commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Bentley’s investment in additive manufacturing capacity since 2022 amounts to £3 million.

This focus on additive manufacturing extends to high-performance vehicle engineering, as seen in McLaren Automotive’s W1 hypercar. The W1 incorporates titanium 3D printing in the production of front uprights and wishbones for its suspension system, contributing to significant weight savings and enhanced dynamic performance. McLaren reports that the W1 achieves a vehicle weight of 1,399kg, enabling a power-to-weight ratio of 911PS/tonne and supporting acceleration from 0 to 200km/h in 5.8 seconds. Central to this development is the company’s collaboration with Divergent Technologies, whose DAPS platform supports rapid design iteration and manufacturing flexibility.s.

Front view of the McLaren W1 hypercar. Image via McLaren.

