Confidence returns to Additive Manufacturing as Executives Signal Improving Outlook for 2026

After a few rough years, the mood among additive manufacturing executives is shifting. Not euphoric, but noticeably better.

New data from the 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey shows that 70.3 per cent of respondents expect business conditions in 2026 to be favourable or very favourable. That’s a meaningful jump from 51.2 per cent who looked back on 2025 positively. The “very favourable” camp more than doubled (from 9.2 per cent to 20.3 per cent), and the share expecting unfavourable conditions collapsed from 20 per cent to just 6.3 per cent.

Those are striking numbers. But spend time with the open-ended responses from executives, and a more complicated picture emerges.

3DPI Exec Survey 2026 Business Conditions forecast 2026

Internal confidence lags improving external outlook

Inside companies, the mood is improving more slowly. 64.1 per cent of respondents expect favourable or very favourable operating conditions in 2026, up from 50.8 per cent who rated 2025 positively in hindsight. Nearly 30 per cent are still sitting in the neutral camp: not pessimistic, but not ready to expand headcount or open the capital expenditure tap either.

3DPI Exec Survey 2026 Operating Conditions 2026 Forecast

Customer education and qualification remain persistent bottlenecks

The gap between external optimism and internal caution runs through almost everything executives wrote when asked about their biggest obstacles.

Customer education keeps coming up, again and again. “Many organizations still approach additive manufacturing using design assumptions borrowed from injection molding or CNC machining,” one respondent wrote. “When parts are not designed specifically for additive, much of the value (part consolidation, geometric freedom, lead-time reduction) is left unrealized.” Another put it more bluntly: the challenge is “educating the AM user base en masse.”

That’s not a new problem for the industry, but it’s clearly still the dominant one. And it sits alongside qualification timelines that executives describe as genuinely painful. “Advanced materials and processes are moving fast, but certification cycles, standards, and customer qualification timelines remain long and resource-intensive, especially in aerospace and defense,” one respondent noted. The technology has largely proven itself. Getting it through a customer’s internal approval process is another matter entirely.

Fragmented ecosystem slows industrial scale-up

Some of the frustration is structural rather than technical. Several executives pointed to the fragmented nature of the additive ecosystem (hardware, materials, software, and post-processing) developed in isolation, forcing companies to do integration work that shouldn’t fall to them. “This lack of deep integration makes it harder to scale solutions efficiently and forces companies to spend time bridging compatibility gaps instead of focusing on value creation,” one respondent wrote.

There are also pressures that have nothing to do with additive manufacturing specifically. “Outer global business circumstances changing too often and too fast: tariffs, travel restrictions, conflicts, embargos,” one executive wrote. “Poor economy,” said another, with no elaboration needed. The macro environment has been a headwind, and the survey data suggests executives now believe it’s becoming less of one, hence the external optimism, even if their own organisations are still carrying the scars of the last two years.

3DPI Exec Survey 2026 Business Conditions actual 2025

3DPI Exec Survey 2026 Operating Conditions actual 2025

Commercial execution takes priority over expansion

What 2026 priorities look like in practice, based on what executives described, is less about building new capacity and more about commercial execution. Strengthening sales infrastructure, fixing onboarding processes, building repeatable customer success motions. One respondent described their year as being “all about execution and delivery.” Another spoke of needing to “strengthen customer success, refine our sales and onboarding processes, and build a more scalable commercial foundation around the technology.”

Recovery visible, but expansion likely to be gradual

That framing, less expansion, more consolidation and execution, fits the survey numbers well. The industry isn’t coming out of 2025 ready to sprint. It’s coming out ready to walk faster, more deliberately, toward opportunities that finally seem to be getting closer.

Whether that translates into actual growth depends on how quickly internal work keeps pace with the improving external environment. The executives surveyed seem cautiously confident it will. Whether cautiously is the right word, or whether confidently is, probably depends on how their first quarter goes.

