Aerospace

Concordia researchers use 4D printing of composites to produce wind turbine blades on flat molds

Final assembly of the vertical-axis wind turbine with aluminum and carbon/epoxy blades. Photo via Emad Fakhimi and Suong Van Hoa, Concordia University.
Rodolfo Hernandez

Rodolfo Hernández is a writer and technical specialist with a background in electronics engineering and a deep interest in additive manufacturing. Rodolfo is most interested in the science behind technologies and how they are integrated into society.

Previous Article
3DCeram Sinto and Avignon Ceramic Partner on Ceramic 3D Printing for Aerospace Cores
No Newer Articles