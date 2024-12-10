Concepts 3D Systems Athena II Smart mSLA Resin 3D Printer: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Concepts 3D Systems Inc., a leader in resin 3D printing technology, has launched the Athena II Smart mSLA Resin 3D Printer. Building on the success of its predecessor, which secured full Kickstarter funding in under 30 minutes, the Athena II integrates extensive user feedback and improvements from its development and testing phases. This latest model features a 16K LCD display with an impressive 14×19-micron resolution, offering a print volume of 212mm by 118mm by 235mm. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact Concepts 3D Systems Inc. directly for pricing information.

Designed for applications requiring high accuracy, such as dental prosthetics, jewelry design, engineering prototypes, and intricate artistic models, the Athena II sets a new benchmark in resin 3D printing. The printer employs a Smart Dynamic Control System that utilizes advanced sensors to continuously monitor and adjust parameters like lift speed and exposure times in real-time. This ensures optimal print quality and minimizes the risk of failures, enhancing overall reliability. Additionally, the Athena II achieves layer times of under five seconds and print speeds between 40 and 100 millimeters per hour, maintaining high quality without compromising efficiency.

The Athena II Smart mSLA Resin 3D Printer combines high-resolution output with innovative features, offering exceptional accuracy for diverse applications. Photo via Concepts 3D Systems.

User safety remains a priority with the integration of the Aegis Air Filter System, which includes dual VOC sensors to manage air quality effectively. This system detects and filters harmful volatile organic compounds emitted during the printing process, alerts users when it is safe to open the chamber, and notifies them when filters require replacement. The printer is also equipped with a large exhaust port, allowing for external venting and providing flexibility in various workspace setups.

Connectivity features are robust, leveraging Linux, Raspberry Pi, and open-source software to deliver a seamless user experience. The Athena II operates on NanoDLP Linux OS and Klipper firmware, ensuring precise machine control and reliable performance. A 5-inch high-resolution IPS touchscreen facilitates on-printer slicing, resin profile editing, and calibration without the need for external computers. Additionally, the WebUI with live analytics offers remote control, live camera feeds, and detailed monitoring accessible via any browser. Multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth, accommodate diverse setup requirements.

Unveiled at Formnext 2024, the Athena II received positive feedback from industry experts for its significant advancements in resolution, speed, and safety features. Pre-orders are scheduled to begin in January 2025, with the first units expected to ship by late March or April of the same year. Detailed specifications and information about the printer’s configurations can be found on the Concepts 3D Systems website. The company advises potential customers to contact them directly for current pricing details.

Athena II’s user-friendly interface streamlines 3D printing with advanced monitoring, real-time analytics, and customization options. Photo via Concepts 3D Systems.

Category Attribute Details Technology & Core Components Technology mSLA (LCD + UVLED) Light Source Ultra High Power COB LED with Fresnel for highly collimated light (over 90% uniformity) Touchscreen Large 5″ high-resolution IPS touchscreen with capacitive touch Electronics Custom Motherboard with Pi Hardware (opensource), expandable, upgradable, ready for future add-ons Sensors Resin Temperature, Chamber Temperature, UVLED Temperature, Humidity, Dual VOC, Z-axis Force, Resin Level Performance & Print Specifications Print Speed Sub-5-second layer times (40-100mm/h) Dimensional Tolerance Typical +/-0.2% feature accuracy (C5 Ballscrew and Dual 15mm Linear Rails) XY Resolution 14×19μm pixels Layer Thickness 10-200μm layer thickness Materials Open Resin System (compatible with 405nm light sources) Power & Hardware Specifications Power Requirements 100-240V~ (50/60Hz) (24V 14.6A – 350W Max) Resin Vat 60W integrated heater with temperature monitoring, nFEP/PFA vat film On-Board Storage 8GB system storage, expandable M.2 SSD port (expandable from 32-512GB) System Memory 4GB memory Build Volume & Dimensions Build Volume 211.68 x 118.37 x 235mm (XYZ) Screen 9.6” 16K LCD display Printer Dimensions 35 x 32 x 53 cm (L x W x H) Weight 19 kg Software & Connectivity Software Custom NanoDLP Linux OS, Custom Klipper Firmware, Built-in NanoSupport Slicer Connectivity Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth, USB

Your voice matters in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. Vote Now!

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured images shows the Athena II Smart mSLA Resin 3D Printer. Photo via Concepts 3D Systems.