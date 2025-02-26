Compound Dynamics’ New RM40 Large-format 3D Printers: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Large format additive manufacturing firm Compound Dynamics has unveiled the RM40 Series, its new range of industrial 3D printers. Priced between $240,000 and $310,000, the pellet and filament extrusion systems boast a substantial 1524 x 1524 x 1050 mm build volume (2.25 cubic meters).

Building on its previous RM30 Series systems, Wisconsin-based Compound Dynamics has more than doubled 3D printing capacity with its new RM40. Designed for customers needing large-scale components, the RM40 began shipping to US and Canadian customers last September. The series reportedly delivers significant value in mold and pattern making, automotive manufacturing, industrial equipment, and prototyping applications. By enabling the fabrication of large components as single pieces, the RM40 enhances efficiency and structural integrity by eliminating assembly steps, according to Compound Dynamics.

“The RM40 Series represents a significant development in large-format 3D printing Technology,” commented Compound Dynamics’ President Jared Wesenick. “By successfully scaling up our proven RM30 platform while implementing crucial engineering improvements, we’re enabling manufacturers to tackle projects that were previously only available on open format printers.”

Compound Dynamics’ RMC-40 3D printer. Image via Compound Dynamics.

Introducing Compound Dynamics’ new RM40 large-format 3D printers

Compound Dynamics’ new 3D printer series features four models spanning filament, pellet, and combined extrusion systems.

The RMF-40 includes a dual filament extruder with a material storage cabinet, while the RMP-40 offers a single pellet extruder and integrated pellet feed system. Its RMC-40 model combines Dyze Design’s Pulsar high-flow pellet and MHZ 2.0 filament extruders. For those requiring increased productivity, the RMD-40 model boasts dual Pulsar extruders with the ability to 3D print two identical parts simultaneously in “copy mode.”

Dyze Design’s Pulsar Pellet Extruder, first introduced in 2020, is powered by a Yaskawa servo motor. Reportedly capable of achieving 500 mm³/s (2.5 kg/h) material output, the Pulsar incorporates a built-in anti-oozing mechanism to mitigate print failure. Designed specifically for Compound Dynamics’ 3D printers, the MHZ 2.0 2.85 mm filament extruder offers a 200mm³/s maximum flow rate and an extended heating zone for high-volume production.

Operating out of Wausau, Compound Dynamics’ latest pellet extruder is the RD-M10+ by Italian 3D printing firm REV3RD. Available exclusively on the RMP-40, the extruder leverages a water-cooled system, a 16mm screw, and 2000W heating power to unlock 3333 mm³/s (12 kg/h) extrusion.

Featuring a maximum 3560 (W) x 2390 (D) x 2340 (H) mm footprint, the new RM40 series offers enclosed, heated chambers optimized for high-quality parts. These 3D printers provide wide-ranging material compatibility, including PLA, ABS, PETG, PP, PC, PETG-CF, ABS-CF, PC-CF, PA, TPU, PPEGF, TPU-GF, PESU, HIPS, and TPE.

The RMC-40 3D printer. Photo via Compound Dynamics.

As with the RM30 series, each of the new systems includes a semi-monocoque welded steel frame, profiled linear rails, and Yaskawa motion control. According to Compound Dynamics, this unlocks “CNC-like precision that is rare in FFF 3D printing.” Direct couples ball screws and four-motor Z-axis control reportedly support precise movement while unlocking maximum travel speeds of up to 350mm per second.

Temperature management is another key feature of the new large-format 3D printers. Comprehensive liquid cooling ensures all motors and extruders operate at ideal temperatures, while the glass 3D printing surface can heat up to 150°C. The enclosed build chamber can passively reach 60°C, with the option to achieve 85°C with an enclosure heater.

The RM40 Series by Compound Dynamics is designed with accessibility in mind. Each 3D printer includes a large Windows 11 PC monitor, full-size keyboard, and mouse. Control is handled through the Simplify3D slicer, which offers custom RM40 profiles to simplify print preparation. For added convenience, RM40 3D printers incorporate built-in casters, leveling pads, fork pockets, and lift lug mounts, making them easy to move, level, and reposition. Their three-sided accessibility also helps minimize floor space requirements.

While Compound Dynamics sells standard models developed using market feedback, the company also offers customizable configurations to meet specific customer needs. Common configurations include amended build volume, pellet dryers, and the addition of dual filament, dual pellet, or filament and pellet combinations.

Close-up of Compound Dynamics’ RM40 pellet extrusion process. Photo via Compound Dynamics

Technical Specifications of the RM40 Series

3D Printer Size Width 124″ to 140″ (3150mm to 3560mm) Depth 94″ (2390mm) Height 81.5″ to 92″ (2070mm to 2340mm) 3D Printer Weight 3800-4400lbs (1720-2000kg) Build Volume X: 1524mm (60.0″) Y: 1524mm (60.0″) Z: 1050mm (41.0″) Varies by configuration Build Surface High Temp Tempered Glass Heated Print Bed Fabricated Aluminum 150C max temp Maximum Travel Speed 350 mm/sec Motors Direct coupled Yaskawa Servos Liquid Cooling All motors and extruders have a closed-loop cooling system Enclosure Temperature Passively heated to 60C (Add enclosure heater for 85C) Heated Filament Cabinet Standard on Filament and Combination machines Enclosure Fully enclosed with interlocked doors Insulation 5 mm closed-cell reflective foam Control System Yaskawa CNC, Proprietary HMI Voltage 208-240V Single-Phase or Three-Phase Operator Station Windows 11 PC on an ergonomic arm Slicing Program Simplify3D with custom Printer Profile tailored to RM machines Warranty 12mo parts and labor

