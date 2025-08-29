Combined Laser Beams Enable High-Precision Microchannel Fabrication in UV-Curable Resin

Researchers at Qingdao University of Technology, Tel Aviv University, and Cairo University have demonstrated a new femtosecond laser method for fabricating rectangular microchannels in UV-curable resin. The approach, published in Nature Communications, combines zero-order Gaussian light with a first-order Bessel beam, producing smoother surfaces and higher material removal rates than either beam alone.

Conventional Gaussian beams produce rough microchannel bottoms and debris accumulation, while Bessel beams provide better uniformity but still leave ablation pits. In contrast, the combined beam achieved a bottom roughness (Ra) of 0.128 µm, compared with 0.361 µm for Gaussian and 0.377 µm for Bessel. Material removal rates (MRR) also increased significantly. At a laser power of 0.98 W and scanning speed of 0.03 mm/s, Gaussian beams produced 882.219 µm³/s, Bessel beams reached 3490.590 µm³/s, while the combined beam delivered 6786.362 µm³/s.

Surface morphology confirmed these differences. Laser scanning confocal microscopy and scanning electron microscopy showed rectangular cross-sections and uniform sidewalls under combined beam machining, without melt residues or ablation pits. Atomic force microscopy verified the lowest roughness values among all tested conditions.

Schematic diagram of a Gaussian beam. Image via Nature Communications.

The method uses a spatial light modulator (SLM) to control holographic phase and topology. A blazed grating separates the Gaussian zero-order light and positions it just ahead of the first-order Bessel beam. This spatial alignment allows the two beams to act in sequence: Gaussian light rapidly breaks through the material threshold and defines sharp contours, while the Bessel beam’s long focal depth and uniform ring structure modify the inner surfaces, eliminating V-shaped sidewalls and smoothing microchannel bottoms.

This synergy reduces thermal effects and heat-affected zones. By distributing energy more evenly across the processing area, the combined beam prevents melt splatter and fills ablation craters through controlled material reflow.

The study also evaluated how holographic parameters influence channel dimensions. Increasing the phase radius value of the hologram (s) by four pixels widened channels by 3.2 µm, while increasing the topological charge (n) by four units reduced depth by 0.7 µm. These results show that channel width and depth can be regulated independently through optical modulation.

(a) Calculation principle of Bessel beam hologram, (b) Hologram with superimposed vortex phase and blazed grating phase. Image via Nature Communications.

In one experiment, holograms with different phase values produced microchannels with widths of 23.510 µm, 20.318 µm, and 17.113 µm, all with depths of around 10.360 µm. Adjusting the topological charge to orders 1, 5, and 9 produced channels with depths of 11.062 µm, 10.358 µm, and 9.663 µm, while widths remained near 23.637 µm. These relationships confirm that the spatial light modulator provides flexible control over beam geometry, enabling tunable microchannel fabrication without altering the laser hardware.

Grating period and scanning speed were also varied to assess process stability. When the grating period was set to 20, the overlap between zero-order and Bessel beams produced the most uniform morphology, with no ablation pits. At periods smaller than 15, spots were too far apart, leading to irregular ablation. At 25, beams overlapped excessively, concentrating energy in the microchannel center and causing melt flow patterns.

Scanning speed had a pronounced effect on surface quality. At 0.05 mm/s, microchannels measured 11.259 µm in depth and 10.731 µm in width, with an Ra of 0.308 µm, producing the smoothest surfaces. Faster scans above 0.07 mm/s generated pits and incomplete melting, while slower scans below 0.03 mm/s led to excessive energy accumulation and honeycomb-like bottom morphologies.

Holograms with different phase values. Image via Nature Communications.

UV-curable resins are widely used in microfluidics due to their low cost, chemical resistance, and optical transparency. Fabricating microchannels in these materials typically requires multiple steps or post-processing to achieve smooth surfaces. The combined beam approach demonstrated in this study produces rectangular microchannels in a single scan, without chemical etching or polishing.

Compared with previously reported methods such as CO₂ laser machining with masks or femtosecond laser processing followed by chemical etching, the holographically combined beam offers higher efficiency and flexibility. By reducing roughness to 128 nm and increasing MRR nearly eightfold compared with Gaussian beams, it addresses two major challenges in laser-based microchannel fabrication: throughput and surface quality.

Potential applications include lab-on-a-chip systems, organ-on-a-chip platforms, and biomedical analysis devices, where precise and reproducible microchannel geometry is critical. The ability to regulate dimensions by adjusting hologram parameters also accelerates prototyping, allowing rapid iteration of device designs.

LSCM images of microchannels processed by combined beams generated from holograms with different topological charges. Image via Nature Communications.

