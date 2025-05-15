Columbia and WASP Showcase 3D Printed Earth Installation in Venice

WASP, an Italian manufacturer of large-scale 3D printing systems for sustainable construction, has partnered with Columbia University’s Natural Materials Lab to support the fabrication of Earthen Rituals, a clay-based installation presented at the 19th Venice Biennale of Architecture. The piece is located in the Arsenale’s “Natural” section and will be accessible to visitors until November 23.

Earthen Rituals installation on display at the 19th Venice Biennale of Architecture. Photo via WASP.

Columbia’s Natural Materials Lab has been using WASP’s 40100 LDM ceramic 3D printer as part of a research project funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF). The research focuses on earth and fiber-based building materials. For this latest installation, the lab relied on WASP’s Residency Program to carry out production under a tight schedule. Researchers used the WASP 40100 Production system, designed for continuous custom manufacturing, and the 3MT LDM system equipped with a high-density continuous feeding unit.

The project involved the 3D printing of hundreds of earth tiles, made from a mixture of construction waste soils and agricultural by-products. The formulation process drew on a “kitchen approach” informed by vernacular construction methods, including Terracruda (Italian), Lehm (German), Toub Laban (Arabic), and Udongo (Swahili). A digitized process converted earthen textures into printable code. Visual and structural references in the installation include techniques such as rammed earth, weaving, basketry, and figurine-making. Lighting and olfactory elements were integrated into the structure.

WASP 40100 LDM extrudes earthen paste during tile fabrication. Photo via WASP.

Earthen Rituals is framed by its authors as a response to extractive practices, colonial legacies, and global environmental crises. The project outlines three methodological approaches: ceremonial (relating to the interaction between hands, tools, and machines), radical (accepting the variable and porous characteristics of raw materials), and devotional (linking scientific rigor with critical design methods).

Project lead Lola Ben-Alon is affiliated with Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP). Additional contributors from the Natural Materials Lab include Associate Research Scientist Olga Beatrice Carcassi and Adjunct Research Scientist Penmai Chongtoua. Graduate assistants who participated in the project are Keenan Bellisari, Christopher Tillinghast Sherman, Trella Isabel Lopez, Kelechi Iheanacho, Neil Potnis, Sherry Aine Chuang Te, Nikoletta Zakynthinou Xanthi, and Amani Makee Hill. WASP acted as the technical collaborator, hosting the team at its facility in Italy and providing access to its latest 3D printing technologies.

Detail of 3D printed earthen tiles showing layered textures and voids. Photo via WASP.

WASP’s prior applications in sustainable and architectural 3D printing

At Formnext 2024, WASP introduced a range of technologies focused on material reuse and large-scale additive manufacturing. Highlights included a recycling station for plastics, a multicolor extrusion system, and geopolymer-based construction modules developed with Eindhoven University. The company also presented a 100 m² low-carbon building prototype created by the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) using a Crane WASP 3D printer and locally sourced soil. Additional displays featured coral reef restoration modules 3D printed in collaboration with rrreefs using the WASP 40100 Production system and Liquid Deposition Modeling (LDM) technology. These modules were printed live at the event.

In early 2025, Japanese architecture studio Aki Hamada Architects constructed a 3D printed rest facility for Expo 2025 in Osaka using WASP’s Crane Stand Alone system. The installation, one of 20 rest stations commissioned for the event, included prefabricated panels, cylindrical washbasins, and planter-benches made from a mixture of clay, straw, seaweed glue, pigments, and magnesium oxide hardener. Stone shapes from across Japan were 3D scanned to generate the printed geometries, which were tested for stability and adjusted to meet overhang tolerances. Production took place in Toyama, with elements transported to the Expo site and installed onto timber frameworks using embedded wooden inserts.

Earthen Rituals installation. Photo via WASP.