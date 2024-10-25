COBOD International Launches BOD3 3D Construction Printer

COBOD International, a specialist in 3D construction printing technology, has unveiled its third-generation printer, the BOD3, designed to improve efficiency in large-scale, low-rise construction projects. The printer introduces an extendable ground-based track system that allows continuous, linear printing along the Y-axis. This feature enables the construction of multiple buildings consecutively without repositioning the printer, significantly reducing setup time and virtually eliminating downtime between prints.

Henrik Lund-Nielsen, Founder and General Manager of COBOD, remarked, “The global housing crisis demands scalable and time-efficient construction solutions. The BOD3 directly addresses these needs by enabling mass production without compromising quality.”

Render of the COBOD BOD3 3D construction printer’s Y-axis build system. Image via COBOD International.

The 3D printer incorporates several technological advancements aimed at enhancing user experience and operational efficiency. The Advanced Hose Management System (AHMS) transports 3D printable concrete through secured hoses within e-chains, reducing manual labor and ensuring consistent material flow. An integrated operational stand combines control and monitoring of both the printer and supplementary equipment into a single, user-friendly system.

Michael Holm, Chief Innovation Officer, highlighted the system’s adaptability: “The ground-based track system was developed in response to our customers’ need for increased productivity. It allows for multiple consecutive structures to be printed with minimal repositioning, making 3D construction printing more efficient than ever.”

Future-ready components, such as the Universal X-Carriage, prepare the printer for upcoming COBOD developments, including tools for insulation, painting, and sanding, making sure that the BOD3 remains versatile and capable of integrating new technologies as the industry evolves.

Deployed by Modula Tiga Dimensi in Indonesia, Power2Build in Angola, and Ab’aad 3D in Bahrain, the BOD3 has demonstrated its capacity to accelerate construction timelines. Projects utilizing the printer have reported near-zero downtime between building phases, allowing for continuous construction processes on large sites. The printer uses real concrete composed of 99% locally sourced materials and 1% D.fab additive—a solution co-developed with Cemex to make concrete suitable for 3D printing. Reports indicate significant reductions in downtime and increased efficiency when constructing multiple buildings on the same site.

BOD3 3D construction printer in operation at a construction site in Indonesia. Photo via COBOD International.



Advancing Construction with 3D Printing

In October 2024, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund joined Holcim and British International Investment (BII) in a Series A-1 investment round for 14Trees, a company specializing in 3D printing technology for construction. This funding supports the deployment of 14Trees’ proprietary 3D printing technology, including advanced printers and sustainable construction materials, in pilot projects across Europe and the United States. These initiatives aim to develop low-carbon data centers, large-scale buildings, and utilities, contributing to more sustainable infrastructure practices

Additionally, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) and Evenline published a study in 2024 exploring the feasibilityto produce interlocking masonry units for the construction sector using glass 3D printing. The research, detailed in Springer Nature, demonstrated that glass additive manufacturing can increase design flexibility and reduce tooling costs compared to traditional glass casting methods. Although further refinement is needed for large-scale applications, the study underscores the potential of innovative materials and methods to transform construction practices.

A render of one of the homes in the Mvule Gardens complex. Image via 14Trees.

